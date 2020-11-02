NORTH KINGSTOWN – Over the weekend, the VFW Post 152 and Quilts of Valor Foundation honored North Kingstown resident David Ainslie, an Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient who was in active service for more than 20 years. Ainslie, a retired Army staff sergeant, was also the former commander of VFW Post 152 in North Kingstown for nearly a decade.
The VFW Post 152 and the foundation presented Ainslie with a Quilt of Valor, which is meant to “cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing” according to the foundation. The ceremony took place at the North Kingstown Town Beach on the bandstand, where friends and family gathered, while others watched from their cars due to COVID-19 guidelines on capacity limitations.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a nationwide, grassroots organization, which began in 2003. Founder Catherine Roberts, whose son was deployed in Iraq, came up with the idea for the foundation after having a dream, the message of which was: “quilts equal healing.”
“I knew a Quilt of Valor had to be a quality-made quilt, not a ‘charity quilt,’ Roberts said. “A Quilt of Valor had to be quilted, not tied, which meant hand or machine quilting. It would be ‘awarded,’ not just passed out like magazines or videos, and would say unequivocally, ‘Thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.’”
The foundation now has more than 10,000 volunteers, who have distributed over 250,000 quilts throughout the country and overseas.
And on Saturday, Ainslie was presented with a Quilt of Valor of his own, honoring his time in service. After several officials spoke about his time in the service and his overwhelmingly positive effect on VFW Post 152 while he served as commander, Ainslie’s wife and mother draped the Quilt of Valor over his shoulders — both symbolically and literally offering him comfort, healing and gratitude.
Over his 20 years in active service, Ainslie received many, many prestigious military awards, including the Purple Heart, which he was given for his service in the Iraq War after being injured in enemy attack in 2003.
To honor Ainslie, several officials spoke during the ceremony, including Sarah Cavanough, the current VFW Post 152 Commander, Sandra-Lynn White, the Rhode Island State Coordinator for the Quilt of Valor Foundation, Chris Callahan, Commander of the Rhode Island National Guard, and Kasim Yarn, the Director of Veterans Affairs for Rhode Island, among others.
Cavanaugh kicked off the presentation by going over Ainslie’s time as the VFW Post 152 Commander and the difference he made.
“His energy, compassion and sincere commitment to others is amazing. He makes the world a better place, and I thank each and every one of you — sitting in your cars, standing in the grass, sitting in front of me and watching at home — for being here to recognize his value,” she said.
“David, who led our post for almost a decade, did so in exemplary fashion, using his energy for many good things,” Cavanaugh said. “David, I’m personally grateful that you found me. You brought me into the VFW fold, making me feel a part of something bigger than I am, and not quite so alone in the world. The fellowship of the VFW has been a gift and will continue to be because of the community Dave has created.”
Eric Dukat, a retired Navy commander and judge advocate for VFW Post 152, nominated Ainslie for the Quilt of Valor. Dukat, like Cavanaugh, spoke about Ainslie’s impact on VFW Post 152, taking it from a “dark and sleepy place” to something that was “genuinely engaging” for all members.
Both Dukat and Cavanaugh highlighted Ainslie’s efforts to organize special events, give high schoolers scholarships and act as a mentor and leader to the members of VFW Post 152.
Dukat went on to say that Ainslie was a “servant leader,” who encouraged the diversity of thought, created a culture of trust, had an unselfish mindset and fostered leadership in others.
“If you really look at what Dave’s done while he’s been with the post, he’s done all those things,” he said. “He changed it from the first time I walked in and saw the post and decided not to join, where it was a dark, sleepy place where not a whole lot was going on, to something that was engaging. It really changed the nature of it.”
“He is the driving force in our success. He has that infectious energy and creativity that makes you feel like you’re doing something important. He genuinely cares, he makes you feel seen,” Dukat continued. “It makes people feel like they’re a valuable part of the organization.”
White, the first Rhode Island coordinator for the Quilt of Valor Foundation, said that the quilt represented an “expression of gratitude” to Ainslie.
“This quilt is an expression of gratitude, meant to thank and comfort you,” she said. “This Quilt of Valor unequivocally says thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our great message.”
“We know that our freedom is not free,” she continued. “It is owed to the dedication and sacrifices by men and women like you, and this quilt is meant to say thank you for your service.”
She went on to say that Ainslie first entered the Army in 1986. In 2003, while serving in Iraq, he sustained injuries inflicted by insurgents.
“David was rundown while opening fire on the vehicle,” White said. “Although injured, he aided and cared for the other wounded soldiers and helped secure the area. David received a Purple Heart and Bronze Cross for his very heroic actions.”
“The Quilt of Valor Foundation would now like to recognize you for the sacrifices you have made in service of your country,” she added.
Ainslie’s wife, Claudia, and his mother, Barbara Stewart, proceeded to drape the quilt over his shoulders, which prompted applause from the crowd.
After the Quilt of Valor was presented to Ainslie, other state officials spoke about the Army veteran and his positive impact on VFW Post 152.
Mike Carter, the former head of the VFW Department of Rhode Island, said that Ainslie helped bring Post 152 up to all-state and all-American status for the past three years, something nearly unheard of.
“It almost doesn’t happen nationally, let alone in Rhode Island,” Carter said.
He added that he expected Ainslie to humbly say it was all a team effort.
“When he says something, he’s going to say it’s a team effort, and he’s right,” Carter said. “But there’s an expression in the military that says the commander’s responsible for all the troops do and fail to do. Clearly, the driving force behind the success VFW Post 152 has had in recent years is attributable to Dave.”
Dora Vasquez-Hellner, the current senior vice commander of VFW Department of Rhode Island, proceeded to present Ainslie with a certificate honoring his time in the Army and his work with the VFW Post 152.
“On behalf of the Department of Rhode Island VFW, this is presented to David Ainslie for meritorious and distinguished service in furthering the aims and ideals of the VFW of the USA,” Vasquez-Hellner said.
On behalf of the Rhode Island National Guard, Callahan thanked Ainslie for what he’s done for VFW Post 152.
“He’s been steering the post forward but also managing to get down to the engine room to make sure the engine’s running, if there’s fuel in the post, and keeps pushing it forward,” he said.
And Yarn, speaking on behalf of Rhode Island Veterans Affairs, said that Ainslie was “making a difference in our community.”
“We cannot do this work called veteran affairs by ourselves. We need other leaders throughout our community to carry that mantra,” Yarn said. “Dave has consistently done that. It’s refreshing to me that every time he’s called upon, he always answers.”
“When COVID-19 hit, our National Guard did not stop,” he continued. “When they need a support system, who steps up to the plate? Dave Ainslie.”
He said that Ainslie represented a type of leader that was much needed for the young men and women who have “taken an oath of enlistment for the first time,” going on to read from a certificate of recognition from Gov. Gina Raimondo that commended Ainslie’s years of service and dedication to the military community across the state.
“Your commitment to those who have served our country has been the driving force in establishing social programs,” the certificate stated. “Your advocacy for those who have served our country deserves acknowledgment. On behalf of the citizens of Rhode Island, I join in expressing our gratitude and recognition.”
At the end of the ceremony, Ainslie finally approached the microphone, thanking everyone who came. And, as Carter predicted, Ainslie used his remarks to speak about the good work done by other members of VFW Post 152.
“For the post, in my mind, this quilt could be given to any one of you who are standing here. I know every one of you made a sacrifice and dedication,” he said. “I thank you for all that you do.”
“The VFW’s success is not about me, it’s about you and all of its members. Without you, the post is nothing. I thank you for all that you’ve done for making this post great, it’s nothing I have done,” he continued. “In my mind, this quilt is big enough that it wraps up everyone that is here and all of the veterans. It needs to cover all of you. It needs to wrap all of you. I appreciate everyone coming out today and taking the time out of your day. I wish all of you the best.”
