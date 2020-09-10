NORTH KINGSTOWN – The Town of North Kingstown is preparing to hold an outdoor 9/11 Memorial Ceremony tomorrow at the town beach, with COVID-19 precautions put in place.
"The Town of North Kingstown would like to invite all members of the North Kingstown community to participate in a 9/11 memorial ceremony to be held on Friday September 11, 2020 at the Town Beach," North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle said in an announcement to the community. "This outdoor ceremony will be conducted with COVID-19 precautions in mind, we look forward to seeing you there."
The ceremony will take place at 8 a.m. at the North Kingstown Town Beach, located at 44 Beach Street.
