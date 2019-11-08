The town of North Kingstown Finance Department in review of records have identified 277 taxpayers that have overpayments on their accounts that date back to 2010. The overpayments range from three cents to $1,752.
A list of taxpayers, overpayments and the form to claim funds are located in the finance section fo the town website www.northkingstown.org.
For additional information contact Town Manger: A. Ralph Mollis rmollis@northkingstown.org or Town Finance Director: James Lathrop, CPA, MPA jlathrop@northkingstown.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.