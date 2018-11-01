NORTH KINGSTOWN – The North Kingstown High School (NKHS) hosted Candidates Day last week, an opportunity for all candidates running in North Kingstown to discuss their platforms to assembled students and staff. A select group of town council candidates participated in a session on Wednesday, explaining their positions on several issues related to the town.
Independent town councilors Kevin Maloney and Ellen Waxman, along with newcomers Greg Mancini, running as a Democrat, and Mary Brimer, a Republican, were all on hand to introduce themselves and answer a series of questions posed by NKHS students.
Brimer, a financial planner, said she was motivated to run because of two town-wide issues: social media abuse and asset management.
“Two things that got me motivated to run for town council this time is social media abuse that goes on quite frequently in our town and also better asset management so that we can hold our tax line and keep North Kingstown affordable for all of us that currently live here,” Brimer said.
“I love North Kingstown,” she added. “I think it’s very important for business owners to own a home where they have their business located to demonstrate their loyalty and participation and commitment to the town.”
Mancini, on the other hand, urged those in attendance who were eligible to vote to do just that–vote.
“A great patriot Thomas Jefferson said over 200 years ago, ‘we don’t have government by majority, we have government by majority who participate,’” Mancini said. “In the last election, 58 percent of eligible voters participated. Less than half of voters in the age 18 to 24 years old participated.”
“I’m here today to announce my candidacy to try to inspire other people to participate and vote, as well as participate in government itself,” he continued, adding, “I believe my experience as an attorney licensed to practice law […] as a board member of Quonset, as a community activist, as a parent who’s continually advocated for good education, who has the skills necessary to be a productive member of town council and participate in our community. I urge you also to participate.”
Incumbents Maloney and Waxman both touched on the fact that they were unaffiliated, pitching themselves as councilors who are willing to work on either side of the aisle.
“I’m an Independent at a time of a lot of political divides and extremes on either end,” Maloney said. “I’ve been an Independent all my life and continue to be an Independent. In the six years I’ve been on the council, I don’t trade votes. I don’t vote for political affiliation. I don’t vote because of developer donations or anything else. I vote based on the merits of whatever decision is before me. I got involved because the town–even with their own surveys–were not honoring or listening to the people that were out there. I’ve been representing the people of the town for the last six years and I will continue to do it.”
And Waxman said she wasn’t a career politician, just somebody who wanted to change North Kingstown for the better.
“I am not a political type of person, I’m not a career politician. I never aspired to get into politics. I became involved because I saw a need for change in the town of North Kingstown,” she said. “I’ve seen the changes in the economy go up and down, so I wondered what we could do to make things better.”
“I decided to step up and now, four years later, as the highest vote getter, I’m happy to continue serving you,” she continued.
Later, candidates answered questions related to issues such as solar–a particularly hot-button issue following a proposal to develop an industrial-sized project in a residential area, which would have cut down trees to install the solar panels–and taxes.
Waxman, who led the charge of the creation of an alternative energy commission, said the group will work to identify site locations that would be appropriate for solar and alternative energy development.
“They will be ensuring a thoughtful process for the development of solar,” she said. “Personally I’m a nature lover, I don’t like the idea of cutting down trees. I think we should try to utilize run down lots–they’re called brownfields sometimes–the problem is that it’s more expensive for solar developers to develop on brownfields. It’s easier and less expensive to cut down trees. So I think we should get some state level funding to be able to provide incentives to developers to be able to develop brownfields.”
Maloney echoed Waxman’s concerns, saying he was opposed to the clear cutting of “oxygen producing trees and replacing them with solar panels.”
“The large solar farms don’t belong in residential neighborhoods,” he said. “All the rooftop stuff is all allowed, all residents can still do that. I think we need a little work on our ordinance because our ordinance is very weak.”
“There’s no buffers, there’s no surety deposits so that when these guys get up and leave, we’re not stuck with a lot of metal structures hanging around,” he added.
And Mancini said that, while he didn’t think there was anyone in the auditorium that would “favor cutting down trees for solar farms,” the issue was far too important to ignore.
“Having said that, this is a complex issue. The environment’s an important issue. We’ve got to find a way to create renewable energy resources,” he said.
Brimer, on the other hand, said she was “uncomfortable with the amount of money that goes into solar panels.”
“What is the sense of that when there is a 20 year break-even point for the amount of savings to a residential house hold?” she said. “I question that in 20 years, our advancements in technology and alternative energy development will have something that is cleaner and less expensive to produce and more aesthetically pleasing to the eye.”
She added that she would support solar development in Quonset, where they already are, and in landfills.
On the topic of taxes, Brimer went on to say that, as a Republican, she thought taxes were too high.
“Seriously, as a financial planner, tax risk is something that I handle every single day. I have clients and their personal wealth management,” she said. “The more that you earn, the less that you actually get to keep because we have a progressive tax system that will bite more into your paycheck the more that you earn and can disincentivize people.”
While Mancini disagreed, arguing that if “you make more money, you should pay more in taxes,” Maloney said taxes are “a little higher than they could be or should be.”
“The biggest problem we have is we need more commercial [entities] and we need to revitalize Post Road and some of the areas that already have commercial,” Maloney added.
All four candidates will appear on the Nov. 6 ballot for town council.
