NORTH KINGSTOWN – Starting this year, secondary schools in North Kingstown will be taking part in the See Something, Say Something initiative, a program that provides a process for anonymously submitting tips as a method of preventing gun violence. The program, which is in coordination with the national nonprofit group Sandy Hook Promise (SHP), will also provide training to students and administrators in order to identify warning signs before an act of violence takes place.
During last Tuesday’s school committee meeting, Michael Waterman, the North Kingstown School Department’s director of technology, gave a presentation on the initiative, which he said was projected to be rolled out in the high school and middle schools beginning in October.
The system, he said, allows students and adults to submit tips for at-risk behavior through an app, website and crisis hotline, all of which are triaged by certified crisis counselors. The initiative also teaches students and teachers to look for warning signs and to say something to a trusted adult or use the anonymous reporting system.
