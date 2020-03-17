NORTH KINGSTOWN – As a result of North Kingstown Schools closing because of COVID-19, the school department is offering free lunch to anyone ages 1 to 18 years old.
Lunch will be served for the rest of the week at the North Kingstown High School and Davisville Middle School.
The school department said that there would be no need for parents or children to exit their vehicles. Rather, the meals will be brought to each car.
Anyone with food allergies or sensitivities can contact the department by emailing talk_feedable@nksd.net or by calling (401) 268-6514.
Only one lunch will be offered to each student per day, and children must be present to receive meals.
Vist https://www.nksd.net for any further, regularly updated information.
