NORTH KINGSTOWN – The North Kingstown High School drama club is in its final stages of preparing for its upcoming production, “Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins,” a musical teeming with classic songs, dance numbers and high-flying adventure.
Six performances of the production will be presented over the next two weekends.
Based on the books of P.L Travers, as well as the Walt Disney film, “Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins” follows the Banks family in 1910 as they search for a nanny for their two children, Jane and Michael Banks. Both Jane and Michael have sent several nannies running for the hills–that is, until the titular Mary Poppins comes into their lives, sending them on magical adventures. The show is narrated by Burt, who first introduces the audience to the troubled Banks family and their England home.
Featured in the NKHS production are renditions of classic songs from the film–such as “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Jolly Holiday,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” and “Chim-Chim-Cher-ee”–and accompanying dance numbers.
The NKHS production is huge, with more than 120 students participating as cast members, musicians and backstage crew. The show will even feature actors, attached to a harness, taking flight with the extraordinary Mary Poppins.
During a rehearsal on Saturday, Norma Caiazza, the NKHS music teacher and theater director, said that the show is even bigger than it would normally be, with most of the roles being double cast.
Caiazza said that each actor will play their character three out of the six shows, rotating on an every-other-night basis. She added that the roles were double cast because of the abundance of talented students who auditioned for the production.
“We couldn’t decide between people and we wanted to give more students opportunities,” Caiazza said. “We’re doing two weekends so that way each group gets three shows. If we had to have chosen one, half of those kids would have the opportunities.”
The theater director also said that, after putting on the adult-oriented “Les Miserables” last year, she decided on “Mary Poppins” for this year’s show because of its broad appeal to both parents and children.
“Last year we did ‘Les Mis,’ which is kind of an adult show,” she said. “We wanted to do one that would appeal to the younger kids.”
And while she has long had her eyes set on producing “Mary Poppins” at NKHS, the large budget attached to the musical always presented a challenge, due to the flying equipment and scenes involving magic.
“I’ve always wanted to do “Mary Poppins” but it’s a huge budget, because you have to bring a fly company in and there’s all the magic,” she said. “I’ve wanted to do it for a few years but I didn’t feel comfortable with the amount of money we had in our coffers yet.”
However, after “Les Miserables” sold out last year, the drama club finally had enough funding to properly put on “Mary Poppins,” Caiazza said.
“We had the budget to do it and we had the talent to do it,” she added.
When describing the production, several actors used the same word: “magical.”
“It’s magical, not even just to be punny,” said Leah Popovic, a senior who plays the park keeper, among other roles. “It’s magical because you create such a community putting together such a massive production. It’s so important for all of us to be able to cooperate with all of these moving parts.”
The two seniors playing Mary Poppins–Elizabeth Baierlein and Harper Hennings–both said that they had long wished to play the titular role.
“She’s a role that I’ve looked up to for a really long time. She’s just magical, everything about her,” Hennings said. “Everyone’s completely captivated by her the moment she steps on stage. It’s just really fun to get to play someone who’s full of strength and power, and she’s got this drive. She doesn’t need anyone else. She’s just her own person. She’s so fully independent and so feminine and fun.”
Baierlein agreed.
“I’ve actually wanted to play Mary for a really long time, it’s one of my dream roles,” she said. “I just really like that she embodies hope and happiness, but also that she calls herself perfect. It’s fun to embody that on stage.”
“It’s been a lot of work, a lot of long hours after school,” she added. “But it’s definitely all worth it. Watching the whole cast come together as a group is such a great experience to be a part of.”
Both Baierlein and Hennings also said that the “Mary Poppins” film holds a nostalgic place in their hearts, reminding them of their childhoods.
Matthew Desorcy, a senior who plays Burt, also called the production magical, adding that, compared to last year’s production of “Les Miserables,” it would be a show that children of all ages will love.
“‘Les Mis’ was more of an adult-approach show,” Desorcy said. “But now that we’re doing ‘Mary Poppins’ […] all of the kids are going to love this show. It’s magical, that’s the best word to describe it.”
While the show might be geared towards a younger audience, Sam Crawford, a senior who also plays Burt, said that the show contained a lot of adult messages.
“Even though it’s a kid’s show mainly, there’s still a lot of adult messages that can be found. It’s a show open to everybody,” Crawford said. “So hopefully our performances can bring out those messages.”
The actors playing Michael and Jane Banks–varying widely in age–said that the production had become a bonding experience for the four of them.
Elizabeth Costa, a senior, and Gabriel Anthony, a freshman, both play Michael Banks.
“It’s been really fun having the different dynamics of different grades playing different characters, so we can really bounce off each other,” Costa said. “Even though I’m a senior, I’m still playing a young boy. So it’s good to have somebody like Olivia in my cast so I can bounce off of her, she’s a freshman.”
Anthony also said that having two cast members play each part allows them to learn from one another.
Olivia Gravier, a freshman who plays Jane Banks, said the cast members portraying the children worked really well together.
“We’re just a really good group in general, all of us have a really strong bond,” Gravier said. “I feel like I would pick them out of anyone.”
And Abigail Wilkinson, a junior who also plays Jane Banks, said that all four cast members became so close that they began to resemble actual siblings.
“The four of us bonded really fast and really well,” Wilkinson said. “We always joked around like, we’re the kids, we’re going to play it together. We act like siblings and we treat each other like siblings.”
Several actors also highlighted the flying aspect as a breathtaking feature of the production.
In order to achieve the feat, the production hired a flying company to bring in the equipment and teach the actors and a group of backstage crew how to operate it. The company came the second week of February and since then, Caiazza said, the actors and crew have had a blast taking flight.
“We have rehearsals where they just practice flying and get used to it,” she added. “I think they had a lot of fun. At first, they were really scared. It was really neat seeing the learning curve.”
Cast members like Hennings said the feeling of flying was indescribable.
“There’s no way to describe it,” she said. “Your feet lift off the ground and you feel like you’re actually flying. It’s so cool, there aren’t any words.”
Desorcy called the sensation “breathtaking.”
“I was super stoked to fly,” he said. “I just think everybody’s going to love it, seeing Mary fly the first time–it’s breathtaking.”
Even cast members who don’t fly in the production said the experience brought “utter joy” to the production, and unified the cast and crew in their mission to put on the best show possible.
“Watching all of them go up for the first time for the cast was just utter joy,” Wilkinson said. “I haven’t seen all of them so happy before, it’s so cool. After that rehearsal, the whole cast was like, ‘oh, that’s what we have to do.’ There was a sense of unity.”
Costa echoed Wilkinson in her summation of the flying element.
“As soon as everyone came collectively to see everyone fly, that’s when we really got in the mood for, we’re going to have a great show,” she said. “That’s what really brought us together as a cast so far.”
And Popovic said the audience would be blown away by the high-flying production.
“I get goosebumps every time I watch it,” Popovic said. “How realistic it is, how into it all of the characters get is just so fun to watch. I can’t imagine how the audience will react just seeing it once. It’ll blow you away.”
The six upcoming performances of “Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins” will be presented over the next two weekends, with shows taking place on Feb. 28, Feb. 29 and March 1, and then on March 6, March 7 and March 8. The Friday and Saturday evening shows will take place at 7 p.m. and the two Sunday matinees at 2 p.m., all in the auditorium at North Kingstown High School.
Tickets will be sold in advance of the show at Dave’s Marketplace of Wickford and Quonset, the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce, North Kingstown High School and at Backer’s Pharmacy in Jamestown.
In addition to the show, a special event before each Sunday matinee, a Jolly Holiday Party, will allow children the opportunity to meet and have photos taken with cast members and enjoy light refreshments. The family-friendly event is designed to capture the interest of younger students and inspire them to pursue musical theater.
