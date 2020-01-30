NORTH KINGSTOWN – One of the most popular Disney movies of all time comes to life on state at North Kingstown High school in six performances of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins.
Based on the books P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppinscombines an irresistable story with unforgettable songs and spectacular dance numbers, all performed by the talented students of North Kingstown High School.
This practically perfect tale is narrated by Burt, a jack-of-all-trades, who introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael Banks have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. She and the children embark on high-flying magical adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom Mary Poppins has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that “Anything can happen if you let it.”
The production will delight the whole family with its toe-tapping melodies, including “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Jolly Holiday,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” and “Chim-Chim-Cher-ee.” The NKHS production will include more than 120 students participating as cast members, musicians and backstage crew.
A special event before each Sunday matinee, a Jolly Holiday Party, will allow children the opportunity to meet and have photos taken with cast members and enjoy light refreshments. This family-friendly event is designed to capture the interest of younger students and inspire them to pursue musical theater.
Six performances will be presented over two weekends on Feb. 28 and 29, March 1 and March 6, 7 and 8, including Friday and Saturday evening shows (at 7 p.m.) and two Sunday matinees (at 2 p.m.) in the auditorium at North Kingstown High School.
Tickets will be sold in advance of the show at Dave's Marketplace of Wickford and Quonset, the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce, North Kingstown High School and at Backer's Pharmacy in Jamestown. Ticket prices are $12 in advance and $15 at the door (students $12 anytime), with a $3 NKSD facilities surcharge added to the price of each ticket.
