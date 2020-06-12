Ahead of Sunday’s Class of 2020 Parade, the North Kingstown School Department issued the following:
In order to make sure that everyone is safe, please adhere to the following:
All cars must be driven by a parent or responsible adult. Driving while distracted can lead to accidents, so we want to ensure that all seniors are free to enjoy the parade and cheers from spectators. Family members who are not in the vehicle are welcome to watch the parade from one of the sidewalks or parking lots along the route. Spectators are reminded to follow social distancing rules. The parade will be led by police cars and officers will be along the route to control traffic and lights for the parade to pass through.
Arrive at your location no earlier than 2:30 pm. It may be warm out and you will be required to stay in your vehicle at all times. The building will be locked so no bathrooms will be available. Arriving too early may present uncomfortable conditions for you.
Stay in your vehicle and follow directions of parking lot chaperones. Maintaining social distancing is still important!
Feel free to decorate your car! Have fun!
You will start at either Wickford Middle School, Davisville Middle School or the High School parking lot. See assignments at the end of this letter. The parade will end where you began, except that those beginning at WMS will end at NKHS.
Parade Route
Northern Route from NKHS to DMS: Cars will exit onto Fairway Drive toward Boston Neck Road and proceed through Wickford on Brown Street to West Main St. Once on Post Road the parade will proceed up Post Road to School Street, arriving at DMS for the turn around to head back south.
Southern Route from DMS to WMS: Cars will exit onto School Street toward Post Road and follow the reverse of the Northern route, turning around at the high school to head back north.
WMS to NKHS: Schools beginning at WMS will travel on Phillips Street to Wickford, crossing over to Boston Neck Road until turning onto Fairway Drive to the High School. Cars will turn around in the parking lot to proceed onto the Northern Route.
The community is invited to watch the parade from sidewalks and public parking lots to cheer on our graduates. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
At the end of the parade, cars will not be allowed to stay in school parking lots. Head home to watch your graduation ceremony!
Lot Assignments
Assignments to schools are by assigned Bus Number. If you do not know this information, you can find it on Aspen. Even if you drive to school, please use the bus number as your assigned place to report.
Beginning at Davisville Middle School: Bus 3, 11, 12, 14, 20, 21
Beginning at Wickford Middle School: Bus 2, 4, 5, 6, 9, 15, 22, 23
Beginning at NK High School: Bus 1, 10, 17, 19, 24, 26 plus all Jamestown, out-of-district and students not assigned a bus
