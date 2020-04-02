NORTH KINGSTOWN – The North Kingstown Fire Department responded to an ammonia leak at Taylor Farms this morning, April 2. Fifteen fire rescues were on the scene, along with the HAZMAT and Decon teams, which respond to incidents involving hazardous materials. Rescues are also transporting patients to hospitals.
Taylor Farms is located in the Quonset Business Park.
While NKFD Chief Scott Kettelle could not be immediately reached for comment, town manager Ralph Mollis said that rescues were currently operating and transporting patients to hospitals.
“My understanding is that they responded to an ammonia leak at Taylor Farms. The fire department is on scene. HAZMAT and Decon are on scene,” Mollis said. “They have 15 rescues operating and transporting patients to area hospitals.”
Taylor Farms California Inc., a producer of fresh salads and prepared foods, began operating the 107,000 square-foot center in Quonset Business Park last year, according to an announcement by park management.
(This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.)
