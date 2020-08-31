NORTH KINGSTOWN – On Monday, the North Kingstown Fire Department presented a new recruitment video, showing the town’s firefighters racing to the scenes of various recent emergency incidents, battling fires and more.
“This is a proactive move for us to advertise the North Kingstown Fire Department, to market the Town of North Kingstown, a great place to work, and to market the fire department as an up and coming emergency response agency,” North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle said during Monday’s town council meeting, where the video was presented. “All of those emergency incidents you saw in the video have occurred in the last year or so.”
The video, roughly two minutes long, shows North Kingstown firefighters on the job and hard at work. With an intense score, racing shots and raging infernos, the video, which was made by firefighters in the department, has the look of a professional recruitment video.
Kettelle said the video represents the first time the fire department has taken a “proactive stance” in marketing itself to newcomers and creating a hiring list for the future.
“The fire department for the first time ever has taken a proactive stance in marketing the fire department in an effort to attract new people,” he said to the council. “We’re going to start our application process this week.”
“I wanted to give you the privilege and opportunity to see the video that was put together by members of the fire department, probably at a value of $4,000 or $5,000 by producers out in the real world, but I have some very talented and motivated young people in the fire department,” he continued. “We’re creating a hiring list for the future, and I’m very, very proud of the work they did and I wanted to share that with you.”
The video was made for a combination of reasons, Kettelle said, such as recruitment being down and an upcoming transition to a four-platoon department, as well as a need to replace two existing vacancies due to recent retirements.
Twelve new recruits have to be hired by early 2022 in order to replace the vacancies and attract new hires for the four-platoon system — 10 new positions and two replacements of the retirees. There are currently 66 firefighters in the department.
“With everything going on in society today, and across the country, the number of people applying to police and fire jobs is diminishing significantly,” he said. “In Rhode Island right now, it seems that the majority of the departments are all seeking hires, and are all having trouble getting good hires and getting good numbers.”
“Our numbers are way down from what they used to be, all departments are,” he continued.
Kettelle also said that the department was readying for more retirements over the course of the next five to seven years, making the need to create a recruitment list all the more necessary.
“You’re going to see a group of eight to 12 people in a short period of time that will be eligible for retirement,” he said. “I would expect you’re going to see a dozen people retire in the next five to seven years.”
There could also be a potential shortage due to changes made to the retirement system, going from a 20 year pension to a 25 year pension.
Kettelle said the decision not to immediately replace the retirees was a “calculated” one made by him and town manager Ralph Mollis. Kettelle and Mollis decided to wait until they had a group of potential new hires before replacing the two positions.
“That was a calculated decision on the town manager’s and my part, because the amount of money that would cost us to send them to a training program — it’s counterproductive to train two people,” he said. “So we made a calculated decision to not bill those until we hire the big group.”
The fire chief went on to say that a central purpose of the recruitment video was to start a new hiring list.
“This is the start of a hiring list. We maintain a hiring list all the time,” he said. “Our current list is set to expire this December. There’s no one left on the list that I could call and hire tomorrow.”
To view the recruitment video, visit the North Kingstown Fire Department Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.