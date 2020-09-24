NORTH KINGSTOWN – The North Kingstown Education Foundation (NKEF) announced that it would be hosting “Spook out NK,” a special Halloween event:
“The NKEF has taken Governor Raimondo’s advice and figured out a creative way to celebrate Halloween this year. We would like to kick off this Halloween season with Spook out NK,” the foundation said. “This is a three night event that will illuminate North Kingstown neighborhoods, shops/businesses and homes for the viewing public to safely drive-thru and check out the creative and spooky displays. Be the best spookiest decorated location and the winner receives a $50 town-wide gift card. Voting will be done online at nkefoundation.org.”
Locations must be ready for viewing by Thursday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. and stay decorated until the clock strikes midnight on Halloween night, Oct. 31.
Anyone interested in participating must register their location at https://nkefoundation.org/2020/09/spook-out-nk/ by Oct. 23.
“Registration puts your location on a map that we will advertise for people to explore and vote for,” NKEF said. “Let’s make this Halloween a safe and spooky fun event that people will never forget!”
The cost to participate in the event is $10, which will go towards benefiting NKEF projects.
