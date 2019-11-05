In a special election on Tuesday, North Kingstown voters rejected a bond question, Question #1, asking residents to decide on a $7.5 million bond for the renovation of the town hall building on Boston Neck Road.
According to the unofficial results, 2,423 residents voted to reject the bond question, while 1,749 voted to approve.
Voters also approved the second question, which asked residents to allow the town to lease land up to 25 years for a public/private partnership renewable energy projected located on Hamilton Allenton Road and Oak Hill Road.
The unofficial results for Question #2 were 2,776 voting to approve and 1,395 voting to reject.
Around 17.9 percent of residents turned out for the special election, according the the unofficial results.
