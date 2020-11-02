NORTH KINGSTOWN – Just minutes after it began, and before any items on the agenda were taken up, the North Kingstown Town Council voted on Monday to adjourn its meeting.
The motion to adjourn was made by councilor Kerry McKay immediately after the meeting started. McKay, a Republican, cited two reasons for calling an early end to the meeting: a recent press conference that four of the sitting council members were not made aware of beforehand; and concerns around a group of students who endorsed candidates for the town council and school committee, all of them Democrats. Both issues, McKay said, were reason enough to call an end to the council meeting — the last one to take place before the general election.
“I’m here tonight to explain a series of events that need clarification and express my disbelief that they actually took place,” McKay said at the start of the meeting.
A press conference was held last Wednesday at the North Kingstown Municipal Offices to alert residents to the first day of early in-person voting, which will continue up to the election on Nov. 3. The press conference was organized by Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea’s office, with council president Greg Mancini, a Democrat, invited to speak, as well as U.S. Rep. James Langevin.
McKay said that he and every other member of the council were not notified by Mancini that the press conference would be taking place on town property, which the four members said was disappointing.
“On Oct. 14, an event was orchestrated on the front walkway for our town administration building,” McKay said. “This was a major media event for our town, organized by town council president Greg Mancini, our Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and the congressional leader, James Langevin. Our town facility was used, our town employees, our town assets, all at taxpayer expense, I believe.”
Mancini would later say that the Secretary of State was responsible for organizing the press conference, and that her office alerted members of the public that it would be happening in the form of a press release. However, McKay said that Democratic candidates for local office were made aware of the event, adding that he and the three other members of the council — including Mary Brimer, a Republican, Richard Welch, a Democrat, and Kevin Maloney, an Independent — were not notified about the press conference by Mancini or Gorbea.
“The event was supposedly a momentous occasion to inform state residents that under emergency power provisions, voters could vote 20 days before an election at our town facility,” McKay said. “It appears that Mr. Mancini, our council president, and Nellie Gorbea, our Secretary of State, forgot to invite our local town council leaders.
Nick Domings, the deputy communications director for the Secretary of State, said that Gorbea’s office was responsible for organizing the press conference. He went on to say that no invitations were sent out to guests — rather, notification of the press conference was posted on the Secretary of State’s website and in media outlets in the form of a press release.
“Our office organized the press conference and sent out a media release the day prior,” Domings said. “Notice of the event ran in several media outlets before the event took place. The Secretary did not personally invite anyone.”
“Anyone who wished to attend was welcome,” he added.
But McKay and the other members of the council said they were dismayed that they weren’t made aware of the press conference by Mancini, who was a speaker.
“No invitation to a sitting Democrat, an Independent and two Republicans,” McKay said. “Imagine my dismay […] our town council president forgot where we were.”
McKay also took issue with a student political action committee (PAC), called “NKStudents4Candidates,” who announced a list of candidates they were endorsing for town council and school committee. Town council candidates endorsed by the group include Mancini, Katherine Anderson, Kimberly Page, Jack Kliever and Brad Artery — all Democrats.
Concerns were recently raised about the student group, including alleged campaign finance violations and inappropriate use of the North Kingstown School District mascot, a Skipper, as their logo, as well as the use of their school emails to communicate with candidates.
Due to the concerns raised around the student group, some North Kingstown Republican candidates said recently that they were considering not participating in Candidates Day — a forum that has long been held at the high school, giving students an opportunity to ask questions of candidates running for town, state and federal office — though NKStudents4Candidates had no part in organizing the event. (While some candidates will not be participating, the school department is still going forward with a virtual version of Candidates Day, which will be recorded today and posted on the high school’s website this weekend.)
McKay called attention to the student group during Monday’s town council meeting, and the fact that they announced their list of endorsed candidates before the Candidates Day forum.
“Let us not forget [Mancini’s] active engagement with students, encouraging them to use school assets to promote a pro-Democratic website, calling themselves Students4Candidates and only supporting Democratic candidates,” he said. “Utilizing school computers and school logos, I don’t think this is allowed.”
Superintendent Philip Auger said that the group was not connected with the school department, adding that he asked the students to no longer use the mascot as their logo. While he said he wasn’t sure if it was copyrighted to the district, he said that it was important that the group remove the mascot from their campaign materials in order to avoid any appearance that the group was connected with the school department. NKStudents4Candidates complied with the school department’s request.
He said that the group was no longer using the Skipper mascot or their school emails to communicate with candidates.
McKay also said that the NKStudents4Candidates PAC was being fined by the Rhode Island Board of Elections due to improper reporting. Richard Thornton, director of campaign finance for the Board of Elections, said that all PACs are required to file a notice of organization with the Board of Elections prior to raising or spending any money — which he said NKStudents4Candidates did not do before the deadline. The violation resulted in a $25 filing penalty, Thornton said.
McKay went on to say that, while he encouraged participation in the democratic process, particularly among students, he felt “betrayed,” adding that the animosity would make it difficult for the meeting to take place before the election. He also said he received an email from a member of NKStudents4Candidates that suggested the Republican Party wasn’t actively promoting the democratic process, which McKay said was “disconcerting.”
“I feel a little betrayed and, right now, not a whole lot like being here. I’ve looked at this agenda, and quite honestly, nothing on it can’t wait until after the election,” he said. “None of us is happy. Not a single person in this room, not a single person in this state, not a single person in this country. There’s so much animosity taking place. I would prefer if we canceled this meeting and forwarded all the items on this agenda until after the election’s over.”
Brimer said she was “disappointed, heartbroken and hurt” by what was happening with the NKStudents4Candidates group.
“I’m disappointed, heartbroken and hurt by what’s happened at the high school. I forgive the students, they don’t understand,” she said. “Life is an evolution of learning and maturing through life’s experiences on which we base how we claim our beliefs.”
Brimer pointed out that, prior to the primary election in September, the student group was using signs promoting the Democratic candidates with the school logo on them — which she said shed a negative light on the Candidates Day event. She added that the students were “contaminated and exploited” by several of the Democratic candidates.
“This whole event, which is something that’s been going on for 30 years at the high school, it’s such an important event that we host, with our students and our community, that we invest in,” she said.
She added that because of the issues surrounding the student group and the press conference last week, her “confidence has been waning.” She also said that the bipartisan atmosphere on the council has been weakening since the budget hearing process earlier this year, when council members were split on a vote concerning the school department.
In order to avoid an increase on the tax rate, members of the council were in general agreement that several cuts had to be made to the preliminary budget earlier this year — however, Mancini and former councilor Stacey Elliott voted against certain cuts to the school department, while McKay, Brimer and Welch voted in favor of the cuts, creating a divide among the council.
“My confidence has been waning since the budget hearing,” she said. “You alienated all of us and it’s gotten worse by the week.”
Welch also said that he was dissatisfied with not being notified by Mancini about the press conference. He said he only found out about the press conference when Rep. Julie Casimiro alerted him that it would be taking place.
“There’s nothing I can say that would disavow my dissatisfaction by what happened last week. Had I not received a call from Rep. Casimiro, I would not have been present. There’s no excuse for how that was handled,” he said. “All of the disciples of the president were there, and supporters of the president. We showed up because we found out through the weeds. Quite frankly, it just showed the underhandedness that is going on. In my years running in this town, which is over 20 years now, I have not seen this happen before. Not the Democrats or Republicans.”
While Maloney agreed that he was disappointed, he said he didn’t see that as a reason not to go forward with the meeting.
“I, too, was disappointed. I got calls from two elected officials who asked me if I knew about the event, and I didn’t,” he said. “I was a little bothered by that.”
He also took issue with NKStudents4Candidates announcing their endorsements before the Candidates Day forum and hearing the candidates’ answers to the students’ questions.
“I’ve always been for the kids and advocating for the schools and everything, but the way they’ve chosen to endorse candidates without even asking questions and so forth, I just don’t understand it,” he said.
However, he said he would rather “move on” and continue with the meeting.
“How it affects this meeting, I don’t know. I tend to move on,” he said. “I don’t know what it’s going to necessarily accomplish by postponing it.”
Mancini said that when he was first elected to office in 2018, he worked to create a bipartisan atmosphere on the council, adding that he supported making McKay the president pro tempore. He also agreed with Brimer that that atmosphere started to “deteriorate” during the budget hearing earlier this year, though said that was “more about philosophical differences.”
He said he took issue with the idea that he used last week’s press conference or the student group for his own “unilateral gain.”
“I worked hard and bent over backwards from the beginning to try to create a bipartisan atmosphere, and I think there was,” he said. “To say that I’m doing this now for my own unilateral gain, that’s your interpretation and that’s fine. But that’s not what happened, it’s not my responsibility.”
He said that the press conference was organized and advertised by Gorbea’s office, and that it wasn’t his responsibility to invite the other members of the council or anyone else. He also said the other members of the council were in attendance at the press conference, regardless of whether he invited them personally.
“The event on Wednesday, this was an event by the Secretary of State. It was on her stationary, she did the media advisory, she did the invites, not me. I didn’t think it was my responsibility to do that,” he said. “The fact of the matter is, you all participated. You were all there, because they did a media advisory.”
“Having said that, if, in the future [...] we’re in the same position again, I am more than willing to notify my fellow council members,” he continued. “I did not think it was my responsibility to notify you.”
Mancini also said that the endorsements from NKStudents4Candidates came about organically, not from outside influence.
“What happened with the students was completely organic,” he said. “I ran for office with the hopes of increasing participation in our democracy, and quite frankly I think it’s working. The last time there was a primary on the Democratic side, 1,300 people showed up. This year, 3,000 people showed up. I think there’s a lot of activism in the Democratic party and I think that’s fantastic.”
He said that he resented the idea that the students were exploited by the Democratic candidates for town council. Rather, he said the students organized on their own, creating yard signs and a promotional video for the endorsed candidates.
“The kids came to us, that was all them. They decided to do what they did and I’m proud they did,” he said. “That was completely organic. They did their video, they bought the signs before I knew it, and I was surprised by that, quite frankly, just as much as everyone else here.”
Mancini went on to say that he was “comfortable with his actions,” adding that he would prefer to go on with the meeting.
“If you want to adjourn the meeting, that’s fine. I’m quite comfortable with my actions,” he said. “My advice to this council is, we should do the people’s business and let the people decide who should be here in November. But that’s your choice, not mine. I’m only one vote.”
The council voted 3-to-2 to adjourn the meeting, with Mancini and Maloney voting against the motion. Items on the agenda were continued to the next town council meeting on Nov. 16.
