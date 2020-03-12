On Thursday, North Kingstown Town Manager Ralph Mollis issued the following announcement:
Effective immediately, and in conjunction with the Governor’s recommendation, the North Kingstown Senior Center operations will be closed at 1pm Friday, March 13. We have scheduled a tentative reopening for Monday, March 30 however we encourage all members and participants to keep up to date via our website and Social Media Platforms as this tentative reopening date could change.
All staff will continue to report to the Senior Center at this time and this “operations closing” does not affect evening meetings being held at this location at this time.
All programs offered by the Senior Center will not be available with the exception of the Grocery Shopping Program. The Grocery Shopping Program will continue each Tuesday and Thursday with the number of participants being limited to 10 or less. In those cases where more than 10 individuals have signed up, a second bus will be put in operation for that afternoon with the same limitations of 10 individuals or less.
Meals on Wheels delivery will continue subject to any future operational decisions by Meals on Wheels.
Any questions, please call the Senior Director, Marie Marcotte at 401-268-1593.
