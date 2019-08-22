Earlier this month, a North Kingstown native received the national Outstanding Student Leader Award, a designation from the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education (CASE).
Michael O’Brien, president of the University of Rhode Island’s Student Alumni Association (SAA), was given the award at the ASAP Network Convention in Baltimore, which was held on Aug. 3 and 4. The award is given to a dedicated student who has significantly improved the organization by inspiring growth, cultivating collaboration and developing meaningful relationships.
For the full coverage, pick up this week's Standard Times.
