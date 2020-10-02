NORTH KINGSTOWN/EXETER – Leading up to the General Election on Nov. 3, the North Kingstown Standard Times will be featuring a Question and Answer series with North Kingstown and Exeter candidates for town council and school committee.
Questions will focus on local issues in both towns, focusing on matters like COVID-19, the economy, school departments and the environment, among other topics.
This week's question for all school committee candidates was: In your view, what are the most pressing issues affecting the North Kingstown or Exeter-West Greenwich school district that have been brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic? If elected, how will you address these issues?
To see the North Kingstown and Exeter candidates' answers, pick up this week's edition of the Standard Times, and look for more Q&A's with the candidates in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.