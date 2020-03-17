On Monday, the Town of North Kingstown declared a state of emergency over spreading of COVID-19, or coronavirus. The town council voted unanimously to direct town manager Ralph Mollis to declare the state of emergency, which will remain in effect until April 8.
Under the state of emergency, the town library and senior center will be closed and all non-essential public meetings will be canceled.
The declaration also states that all entertainment licenses and special event permits will be revoked during the period of this state of emergency; all permitted mass gatherings will be revoked during the period of this state of emergency; any restaurant, bar or establishment within North Kingstown that offers food or drink can not permit on-premises consumption until March 30th, 2020; and all mass gatherings must be limited to 25 people or less.
Furthermore, the state of emergency also means that all town offices and departments will operate on a schedule as determined by the town manager from time to time, and may restrict in-person activity for the health and safety of the members of the public and municipal employees.
The state of emergency also allows Mollis to "enforce all laws, rules and regulations relating to defense/civil preparedness."
Mollis also issued an administrative order requesting that residents utilize online services, opposed to visiting the municipal offices personally.
"We ask that all visitors needing to utilize our services please access the many on-line, mail and drop box services the Town offers," Mollis said. "Visit www.northkingstown.org and click on the department you wish to access. You can also visit the COVID 19 Information & Resource page on our website which lists all of our on-line, mail and drop box services."
For more information, visit www.northkingstown.org and click on the COVID-19 Information and Resources tab at the top of the homepage.
