NORTH KINGSTOWN - The North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced today that it will be canceling scheduled workshops and events and that the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce of staff will be working remotely effective March 18 to April 2nd. The Chamber will continue to provide service Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm by phone 401.295.5566 and email at info@northkingstown.com.
“The success of businesses is important to the Chamber. We recognize the seriousness of COVID-19 and the widespread impact it is having on our communities and businesses. We will continue to work closely with the federal and state agencies to ensure that our members receive the support that is available to them. Our efforts continue to increase as the needs of our members become more urgent. By no means will working remotely affect our continued support and advocacy of chamber members”- said Kristin Urbach, Executive Director of the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce.
The North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce has postponed their Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner with University of Rhode Island President David M. Dooley and Alfred J. Verrecchia, former CEO and Chairman of Hasbro, Inc. on April 1st at Quidnessett Country Club. In addition, daily SBA SCORE in person mentoring sessions have been moved online, via phone, and video.
The NK Chamber will continue to share the latest business guidance, assistance and resources on their web site at www.northkingstown.comas it pertains to the ongoing COVID-19 updates. You can also visit the Chamber’s twitter, facebook and instagram pages at #nkchamberri.
“The health of small business owners, their employees, and our volunteers is our top priority. As a result, we will be providing our services remotely via phone and email. We are committed to providing the best service that we can during this time and will update our members when updates become available”- said Dr. Jim Halley, Chair of the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.