NORTH KINGSTOWN – For the second time this year, two North Kingstown business owners are teaming up to raise funds for a local nonprofit, using their know-how to give back to the community while also creating specially designed apparel for customers. While the first fundraising effort benefited the North Kingstown Food Pantry, their newest one will go towards a Rhode Island-based nonprofit for homeless and at-risk veterans–though both initiatives centered on the theme of “local love.”
In April, the owner of Yes! Gallery, Julie Beebe, and the owner of Fresh Mode Screen Printing, Jake Fahrenholtz, came up with the idea for a new initiative, called “RI Local Love.” The initiative, which was launched soon after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, saw the two business owners teaming up to create shirts, sweatshirts and hats, with a portion of the profits going to the North Kingstown Food Pantry, in order to assist the nonprofit in providing food to residents in need.
They enlisted Robe Dube, a local graphic designer, to create the logo for the apparel: a recreation of the Rhode Island license plate, with the plate reading “love,” and the word “local” printed in cursive above it.
The RI Local Love initiative was a success, Beebe said, raising over $3,500 for the food pantry. Beebe and Fahrenholtz even won a Rhode Island Monthly best-of award for the initiative.
Beebe said that the first initiative’s success was “extremely rewarding,” not only because people seemed to love the design of the apparel, but also because it benefited the food pantry and residents when they needed it most.
“The fact that it was tied into raising money for the food pantry, I’m just so beyond thrilled with how it turned out,” she said. “It made me feel like my idea that I had did a lot of good, but also people loved the style of it.”
Surprisingly, the “local love” initiative connected not only with residents of Rhode Island, but tourists as well.
“They were enjoying their time in Rhode Island so much, they actually wanted to purchase local love as their keepsake to bring back home,” Beebe said. “That was pretty wild, we didn’t see that coming.”
And after the success of the first initiative, Beebe said that she and Fahrenholtz decided to organize a second one, this time benefiting local veterans.
Now, Beebe and Fahrenholtz, as well as Dube, are teaming up once again for the “Veterans Local Love” initiative.
Veterans Local Love, like RI Local Love, will include apparel with a license plate logo. However, the new design will feature a version of the Rhode Island veterans plate on the hats, shirts and sweatshirts.
Beebe said that, because the original design was based off of the Rhode Island license plate, Dube suggested that future initiatives could include different license plate designs, and benefit other organizations, which immediately triggered the idea that would lead to Veterans Local Love.
“It was just a no-brainer,” Beebe said. “If I thought of all Rhode Island license plates, that is the group I would like to help raise money for.”
A portion of the sales from the apparel will go toward Operation Stand Down Rhode Island (OSDRI), a nonprofit that helps homeless or at-risk veterans. According to the organization, OSDRI prides itself on providing veterans “a hand-up, not a hand-out,” and, with over 215 years of military experience on staff, they “follow the time honored tradition” of veterans serving veterans.
The organization helps veterans find basic human needs, housing, legal services, and more.
“Operation Stand Down is such a wonderful organization,” Beebe said. “They do so many wonderful things for vets.”
“Their motto is, ‘give a hand-up, not a hand-out,’” she continued. “They truly do improve their ability to live life on their own through guidance and training and education and therapy and job-finding and housing-finding. They give veterans the tools to be able to function in society, because, sadly, a lot of times when veterans return home, they’re not able to do that on their own.”
While the license plate logo on the RI Local Love apparel read “April 2020,” the Veterans Local Love collection will be stamped with Nov. 2020, in recognition of Veterans Day. The shirts and hoodies will also feature a pair of dog tags on the front, with one reading “Local Love” and the other emblazoned with the OSDRI logo.
An assortment of hats, shirts and sweatshirts are currently available for presale, which can be found at www.YesGallery.com. The Veterans Local Love collection will be available for an online-only presale through Oct. 7, though Beebe said a limited selection of the products will be available at Yes! Gallery following the presale.
Beebe said they have already received several presale orders, however she added that the presale period would be shorter than the one for RI Local Love, in order to produce and ship the apparel before Veterans Day.
“We’ve gotten quite a few of the pre-sales ordered,” she said. “It’s a shorter presale time than the last one, we wanted to make sure we had enough time to produce all of the apparel and get it shipped to everyone so they have it in time for Veterans Day.”
After the presale ends, only the most popular apparel purchased will be featured in Yes! Gallery. Beebe said that the limited in-store collection will be available by November, though with fewer options than what is being offered in the presale period.
“I won’t have inventory in the store of the veterans collection to sell until early November,” she said. “I will have some of the collection, but if you look at what’s available for the presale, there’s way more choices for the presale than what I’ll actually have in-store.”
Beebe said she hoped the Veterans Local Love initiative would be as successful as RI Local Love.
“I think there’s a lot of admiration and desire to support our veterans. I truly hope that it’s going to be as big as the original collection,” she said. “I think we have a lot of pride for our military and our veterans.”
Another difference between the latest collection of apparel, Beebe said, was the colors featured in the design.
The RI Local Love collection featured some pink coloring, which Beebe said deterred some of her male customers from buying the apparel. However, the Veterans Local Love license plate design is a “bold” red, white and blue.
“With this bold red, white and blue, it is so unisex and, if anything, maybe a little more masculine,” she said.
Beebe said that she would love to continue designing new collections in the future to benefit more organizations, though it would depend on how well the Veterans Local Love collection sold.
“That is probably going to be determined by how well the veterans collection sells,” she said. “Since the original collection sold so well, there was no question that we wanted to do another collection. If the veterans collection proves to be a strong seller, we would love to continue on and come up with a new design, probably in six months or so, for a new organization.”
However, Beebe said that, if she and Fahrenholtz did decide to go forward with more initiatives, the proceeds would always go to a locally based nonprofit organization.
All presale orders will be shipped on or about Nov. 2, with in-store apparel available at Yes! Gallery later that month. For more information, or to preorder a piece of clothing in the Veterans Local Love collection, visit www.yesgallery.com.
