New QDC economic impact study reveals big numbers

QUONSET – With local, state and federal officials in attendance, the Quonset Development Corporation (QDC) unveiled a new economic impact study by Bryant University, showing that the business park supports more than $4 billion annually. The report, which was presented at Quonset’s Port of Davisville, also showed that the Quonset Business Park brought in $1.3 billion in annual household income and nearly $130 million in annual tax revenues in Rhode Island.
“Bryant University’s study shows just how critically important the business park is to Rhode Island’s economic development, and it underscores why we must keep investing in Quonset’s future,” said James Langevin.
