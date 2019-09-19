QUONSET – With local, state and federal officials in attendance, the Quonset Development Corporation (QDC) unveiled a new economic impact study by Bryant University, showing that the business park economically supports more than $4 billion annually. The report, which was presented at Quonset’s Port of Davisville, also showed that the Quonset Business Park brought in $1.3 billion in annual household income and nearly $130 million in annual tax revenues in Rhode Island.
Among those in attendance last Friday for the presentation were U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Representatives James Langevin and David Cicilline, Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, Rhode Island Representatives Robert Craven and Julie Casimiro, and North Kingstown Councilman Richard Welch.
For the full story, pick up this week's Standard Times.
