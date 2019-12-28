NORTH KINGSTOWN – A new mural of former recreation director Al Southwick was unveiled on two separate occasions last week, continuing the remembrance of the late local icon’s effect on North Kingstown. The mural, which is located at the North Kingstown High School, is an artistic rendering of a photograph that shows Southwick in a huddle with the softball team he coached, as well as the famed “Big Blue Bus.”
Surrounding the rendering are more than 150 words that were pulled from the many, many social media posts and articles that started appearing soon after Southwick’s death.
Some of the words describing Southwick include “legacy,” “generous,” “irreplaceable,” “humble” and “mentor,” along with several others.
Southwick, who served as the town’s recreation director for many years, passed away in June at the age of 73. Since then, the town has held celebrations of his life in many forms, with the mural being the latest iteration.
After working full time for the North Kingstown Recreation Department since 1974, Southwick was widely known throughout the town as a community staple, with his tireless work coaching, scheduling and organizing sports teams and leagues around town. He was also responsible for constructing fee schedules, prioritizing capital improvement projects, and overseeing the town beach, golf course and Allen Harbor Marina.
Another Southwick-signature was the Big Blue Bus, which famously transported children to various sporting events and summer activities throughout town.
The new mural was created and painted by Christin Veasley and her daughter Grace, who both knew Southwick through youth basketball and softball leagues. The mural was first unveiled last Wednesday, and then again on Saturday.
Along with Christin, several town officials also spoke during Saturday’s celebration of the mural, including town manager Ralph Mollis, town councilor Kerry McKay and current recreation director Chelsey Dumas-Gibbs, who was appointed to the position after Southwick’s passing.
And during the celebrations, music from the Big Blue Bus trips also played in the background.
McKay–who knew Southwick for decades–and Mollis talked about the memory of their dear friend and former colleague, discussing how his legacy will forever remain in the town.
Dumas-Gibbs, who worked alongside Southwick for years in the recreation department, recalled the influence he had on her, the department and the town.
“It was just Al and I in the office for the last almost five years,” she said. “You really get to know someone when it is just the two of you in the office, running a very busy department every day.”
“I had to hire three people in our office to take over for this one man,” she added.
She also said it was particularly hard to not have Southwick around during the holidays.
“There are of course daily challenges and obstacles but the hardest part is not having Al behind me in the office, especially at Christmas time,” she said. “There are mornings that I am still waiting for him to walk in with his blue Santa [New York Yankee] hat, asking me to address hundreds of cards with him that he would send out for the holidays and always buying so many kids small trinkets and candy to bring to the programs just before the holiday break.”
So when the Veasleys approached her about creating a mural in remembrance and celebration of Southwick, Dumas-Gibbs thought it would serve as an “amazing tribute,” which would continue to keep the Southwick’s memory alive in North Kingstown.
“[It is] one of the many ways that we can continue to keep Al’s legacy alive in our town and never forget the real face and name of the North Kingstown Recreation Department,” she said.
She went on to thank the Veasley family, who took the time to show their appreciation for Southwick.
When speaking during the celebration, Christin said that she and her family began developing a “beautiful friendship” with Southwick after being involved in youth sports leagues like basketball and softball, which Southwick organized and coached. In fact, Christin and her husband even coached their daughter’s basketball team alongside Southwick.
Christin said her earliest and fondest memories of North Kingstown recreation and sports, centered around Southwick, including trips to games or events on the Big Blue Bus, loud music and fun parties.
“My husband and I were privileged to coach our oldest daughter’s basketball team with Al, and he also coached our younger daughter’s softball team,” Christin said. “A beautiful friendship began on that bus and during those weekend tournaments, as he deposited so much into our children and families. He held a special place in the heart of our family, as he did with countless North Kingstown families, and grieving his loss remains difficult.”
But knowing Southwick, Christin continued, one thing was for sure: he would not want the town to focus on all that was lost with his passing. Rather, she said, the town should remember “all that was gained through his living.”
“And this was the inspiration for our mural,” Christin said. “To honor his life and legacy–all that he was, what he believed, how he treated people and made us feel, all that he gave–and to create an enduring memorial of all the wonderful times we were fortunate enough to share with him.”
A “word art mural,” she said, seemed the most appropriate, given that there wasn’t one or a handful of words that could “adequately summarize” all that Southwick meant to the community.
“Even the 160 words included somehow seem insufficient,” she said.
And along with the many words describing Southwick, the Veasleys also included a quote by Forest E. Witcraft in the right-hand corner of the mural, which reads: “A hundred years from now, it will not matter what my bank account was, the sort of house I lived in or the kind of car I drove… But the world may be different because I was important in the life of a child.”
Christin said the quote couldn’t be any more fitting.
“The quote by Forest E. Witcraft featured in the mural couldn’t be more fitting to describe who Al was, what he believed, what mattered most to him and how he invested his time,” she said.
