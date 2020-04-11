In response to shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New England Institute of Technology (NEIT) donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to Care New England, a non-profit health system comprising several hospitals in Rhode Island.
The donation was coordinated through the nursing and surgical technology departments, as well as Steve Kitchin, who serves as NEIT’s vice president for corporate education and training.
Kitchin said that NEIT donated 340 isolation and surgical gowns, 300 pairs of surgical gloves and 200 surgical face masks.
The PPE came directly from the nursing and surgical technology degree programs, which, along with every other program the institute offers, have been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. NEIT has extended its spring break through May 4, with plans for online courses to begin after that.
Further down the road, NEIT hopes to bring students back to campus, with them once again taking part in the experiential part of their education, which Kitchin said was “so important to the types of degree plans” the institute offers.
But until then, the PPE equipment NEIT uses for the experiential portions of the nursing and surgical technology programs wouldn’t be in use, and so the institute decided to donate them to Care New England, which comprises several hospitals, including Kent Hospital, Women and Infants Hospital and Butler Hospital, among others.
According to the organization’s website, Care New England “fuels the latest advances in medical research, attracts the nation’s top specialty-trained doctors, hones renowned services and innovative programs, and engages in the important discussions people need to have about their health and end-of-life wishes.”
“At Care New England, our most important mission is to ensure that the people who seek our help with their health always receive the very best quality medical care and that they receive it in a way that communicates caring and respect every step of the way,” the website continues.
Care New England also provides NEIT with clinical sites for many of its degree programs, including nursing, surgical technology, respiratory care, physical therapy and occupational therapy programs.
Kitchin said that, after the request came in from Care New England, the decision to donate was a natural response.
“Care New England has been a valued clinical site for many of our degree programs here at NEIT,” he said. “That experience they provide our students is critical to their success in pursuing those careers. So it was just a natural reaction for us, when they asked to say, absolutely, and to find what we could get to them as quickly as possible.”
After the request came in, Kitchin said NEIT jumped into action, calculating exactly how much PPE could be donated, while also trying to anticipate when students would be back on campus and what equipment would be needed at that time.
“I received the initial ask, then I went forward with trying to take an inventory of what we had, and tried to anticipate when students would be back on campus,” Kitchin said. “I don’t want to penalize [students] when they’re able to return to campus, but at the same time, saving lives is so very, very important. So obviously the ask was taken with a great deal of seriousness and consideration here.”
He said that, following the request, the heads of the nursing and surgical technology departments quickly worked to figure out what NEIT could donate.
“We balanced that equation and came to the conclusion that this inventory was deemed dispensable, at this point,” he added. “And we dispensed it appropriately.”
Kitchin went on to say that NEIT, as well as everyone else, shared a responsibility to lend a hand–or equipment–in a time of such disarray.
“We are all in this together,” he said. “While that seems probably a trite thing to say, NEIT and all of us share a responsibility to try and find solutions to the problems that this pandemic has presented to all of us.”
“This was a natural response to an outcry for help in our community,” he added. “I was just glad we were in a position to do something to assist.”
