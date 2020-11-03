Candidates and their supporters are hitting the polls today in North Kingstown, with the latest update saying 59 percent of registered voters in the town have already cast their ballots–either by mail, early in-person voting or by going to vote today.
According to the Rhode Island Election Day turnout database, so far 2,227 people have voted at the polls in North Kingstown today, with 6,119 North Kingstown residents voting by mail ballot and 5,859 people voting early.
