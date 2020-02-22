NORTH KINGSTOWN – After serving in the position for 15 years, Peggy O’Connor announced that she would be retiring as the executive director of the Gilbert Stuart Birthplace and Museum.
The Gilbert Stuart Museum, which is located on 23 acres in North Kingstown, contains the authentically restored and furnished 1750 home and snuff mill where Stuart was born. During his life as a painter, Stuart produced more than 1,000 portraits, including the first six presidents.
Set in the woods on a millpond and stream, the museum includes the working Stuart snuff mill, an operating gristmill, fish ladder, and colonial herb garden, all overlooking Carr Pond and surrounding flora and fauna. Loaned paintings by Stuart are also on display in the Welcome Center and Gallery.
The museum is entering its 89th year of operation.
O’Connor was first introduced to the museum in 1995, when she visited the historic site with her son for his school assignment. She said she was immediately taken by the museum’s natural surroundings, historic buildings and mills, and by Stuart and his works, as well.
“I just sat down and looked around and was just totally enthralled with the property,” she said. “It’s a very peaceful place and I was very excited about what they were doing here.”
Soon after, she began volunteering at the museum, going from a docent to event chair to board member, before going on to become the board president.
And in 2005, after O’Connor officially retired from a 34-year teaching career, she became the museum’s executive director, a position she has held ever since.
At the beginning of her tenure, O’Connor said she focused primarily on continuing the work of the original founders. However, she also turned her attention to her own priorities for the museum as well, such as building a new Welcome Center, and attaining and displaying original paintings by Stuart.
After building the Welcome Center in 2014, the museum was loaned several original paintings by Stuart.
“One of the things [I focused on] was that we never had an original painting by Gilbert Stuart on display,” O’Connor said. “Eventually, when we built this Welcome Center in 2014, we had the opportunity to have on loan a number of paintings by the artist Gilbert Stuart. Those are really exciting things that have been changed in the museum since 2005.”
In the announcement of her retirement, O’Connor was said to be “instrumental in transforming the Gilbert Stuart Birthplace into a world-class small house museum that celebrates history, art, and nature in an exciting and meaningful way.”
“During her 15-year tenure as Executive Director, the museum has undergone tremendous growth and development,” the museum wrote in its announcement. “With the establishment of major exhibitions, the loan of eight original paintings by Gilbert Stuart, and the initiation of the Rhode Island Masters series, the Gilbert Stuart Birthplace and Museum has risen to a new level, has received wide-spread notice, and is poised to begin its ninetieth year of operation.”
While trustees of the museum are quick to tout the accomplishments during her tenure, O’Connor said she’ll remember the people she has met most–supporters, trustees and guests of the museum.
“One of the best things has been meeting people. When [guests] come in here they’re always so surprised at what we have. They’re history buffs, nature buffs and certainly art enthusiasts,” she said. “All of the friends of the museum who have come together to support the museum and continue the name of Gilbert Stuart.”
O’Connor said that her focus on the museum was not born out of obsession but, rather, a love of the property and artwork.
“It wasn’t more of an obsession but a love for this place, and enthusiasm and love for the museum and the artist Gilbert Stuart,” she said. “That made it an easy thing to do. Plus the support of all the board members and friends of the museum.”
Because of O’Connor’s overwhelming appreciation of the museum, she said that her decision to retire was a complicated one, to say the least.
“Certainly I have mixed feelings, I just love it,” she said.
Her current assistant, Susan Aylward, was appointed to serve as the new executive director, after O’Connor officially retires in March. O’Connor said Aylward was the perfect choice for the job.
“Working with Susan has been a total bonus to my last few years here. I had always asked her if she thought she might like to step up into the position of director,” O’Connor said. “Finally she said yes, so we have the opportunity to work together toward that. I’m handing off the reins of the museum to a very capable, enthusiastic and younger leader than me.”
O’Connor also said she wouldn’t be leaving the museum entirely.
“I’m not going to walk away, there are some projects here that Susan has asked me to work on and I’m happy to do that,” she said.
Aylward said that, during O’Connor’s tenure as executive director, she was an “absolute force of nature” who made “such a difference in the life of the museum.”
“All of her efforts to make this a viable gem of a museum here in the heart of North Kingstown have us well-poised to begin our 89th season and to look forward to our second century,” Aylward said. “I accepted the position of assistant director three years ago, largely because it meant working with Peggy.”
As she readies to take over the position, Aylward said that she was both excited and terrified to fill such big shoes.
“We have been a really good team and though I am excited about the challenge and the opportunity to continue making a contribution to the museum,” she said. “Now as executive director, I am also terrified at the prospect of flying solo and trying to fill her very big shoes. But I know where she lives and she is going to continue to help with our art exhibitions and some other projects as we move forward.”
Plans are currently underway for a celebration of O’Connor and her service to the museum to be scheduled during the upcoming season.
