NORTH KINGSTOWN — Flanked by local business and community leaders outside of a historic mill building near Wickford Village, MOCINGBIRD last week marked the official opening of its North Kingstown office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Based in Rhode Island, MOCINGBIRD was founded by Dr. Ian Madom, an orthopedic spine surgeon, and Dr. George Fernaine, an interventional cardiologist. They came up with the idea for MOCINGBIRD while working toward their EMBAs at Yale School of Management. The groundbreaking platform allows clinicians and healthcare professionals to manage their ongoing education requirements to maintain their professional licenses. The cloud-based SaaS platform allows doctors and administrators to streamline, track and store their continuing education credits from all providers, while ensuring clinicians to stay up-to-date and compliant on all their maintenance of certification (MOC) requirements.
“Not only is MOCINGBIRD looking to better the lives of busy clinicians by simplifying a necessary, but often convoluted process, but we are also committed to contributing to the community in which we are based,” said MOCINGBIRD CEO Brad Artery. “To that end, we have hired several paid interns from local colleges and universities. In addition to earning a wage, they are gaining valuable life experience that will help them prosper in their future professional lives.”
MOCINGBIRD is located in The Mill at Lafayette - which is a professional working mill community located near North Kingstown’s Wickford Village and consisting of the main Rodman Mill building and three smaller historic mill buildings.
"It's a fantastic, functional, and affordable place for us,” Artery said regarding The Mill at Lafayette. “There's a very entrepreneurial vibe going on here. One that we love to be part of and contributing to."
