EXETER – On Thursday, Exeter Emergency Management Agency director Stefan Coutoulakis confirmed that a student at Metcalf Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, though he added that "every appropriate precaution and measure has been taken" by the administration.
"I can confirm there was a positive case at Metcalf Elementary School yesterday involving one student," Coutoulakis said in a message to the community. "I want to also confirm that every appropriate precaution and measure has been taken by the school and administration in strict accordance with the approved re-entry plan."
Any students or parents who could have potentially been affected have been notified, Coutoulakis continued.
"If you did not receive a call by the RI Department of Health or the School District then understand your child did not have contact with this student," he said.
"I am very confident in the protocols, policies and procedures that the District has enacted in order to make school function as normally as possible. If you have any questions or concerns, please direct them to the School District or the school directly," he continued. "We want to ensure that everyone has the correct and appropriate information in a timely manner."
