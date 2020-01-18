NORTH KINGSTOWN – For the fifth year in a row, the North Kingstown School Department was given the Meritorious Budget Award (MBA), a recognition of the department’s excellence and transparency in its 2019-2020 budget presentation. The award was given at the beginning of the month by the Association of School Business Officials (ASBO) International.
Founded in 1910, ASBO International is a nonprofit organization that, through its members and affiliates, represents approximately 30,000 school business professionals worldwide. According to the organization, ASBO International is “committed to providing programs, services, and a global network that promote the highest standards in school business.”
One way that ASBO promotes schools is through the MBA or Pathway to the MBA programs, which are meant to recognize the best budget presentation practices in districts. In order to be recognized, participants must submit their applications and budget documents to a panel of school financial professionals, who then review the materials for compliance with the MBA Criteria Checklist and other requirements, while providing feedback that districts can use to improve their documents.
Mary King, North Kingstown School Department’s chief operating officer, said the award represented the district’s dedication to its transparent budget presentation.
“It really shows the district’s dedication to transparency, timeliness of reporting and presenting a really good historical package of information,” King said.
The massive, 500-page-plus budget package submitted for ASBO’s consideration was broken down in a lot of ways, King said, from a more general perspective to the “nitty-gritty” details, going into information on finances, awards for athletics, grades and even some town information.
“It’s broken down in a lot of ways. You have the high-level detail all the way down to the complete nitty-gritty, because everybody likes to see things in different ways,” King said. “Some people want only the high level, some people want a little extra here, some people want every single detail, and that’s what the package does.”
The budget package included an executive summary, an organizational section, a financial section and an informational section, detailing areas like major goals and objectives, revenue and expenditure summaries, student enrollment trends, governance, and the capital improvement program, among many, many more.
King also said the package is the result of a lot of hard work from several people, including herself, superintendent Philip Auger, assistant superintendent Denise Mancieri and, particularly, controller Steven Janelle.
The package submitted for ASBO’s consideration is much more extensive than the annual budget that is presented before the school committee and town council for approval.
“We wouldn’t be able to present the entire package to the school committee and town council at budget time, but they also wouldn’t need that entire package,” said King, adding that the budget package for ASBO’s review is presented in late summer.
Having received the award five times in a row, North Kingstown is also the only school district in Rhode Island to have won the award in several years.
“We are very proud of it,” King said. “Clearly the first year is the most work when you’re doing the set up, but all of the years after that are still a lot of work putting together this extensive package.”
She also said the department’s comprehensive budget presentation and award represent a dedication to transparency.
“For so many years when I first started here, there was always the discussion that people didn’t know what the school department was spending money on, and the school department wasn’t transparent,” she said. “This document, whether anybody likes the answers or not or if they agree or disagree with how we spend our money, the answers are all right there. The lack of transparency comments are really just not valid anymore, because this package is so comprehensive.”
David Lewis, ASBO’s executive director, said winning the award provides districts with “important tools and resources.”
“Districts that apply to the MBA or Pathway to the MBA programs recognize the importance of presenting a quality, easy-to-understand budget internally and to the community,” Lewis said. “Participating in the MBA and Pathway programs provides districts with important tools and resources they need to communicate the district’s goals and objectives clearly and illustrates their commitment to adhering to nationally recognized budget presentation standards.”
King said the tools provided by being a member of ASBO are the “tools of best practices.”
“Going to the ASBO website and being a member and being able to access all of that, you can get things like request for proposals, you can get information on procedural things,” she said “And you can always reach out to them for more assistance. That’s one of the benefits of being a member and submitting this package.”
During Tuesday’s school committee meeting, Auger called winning the award a “rare” feat.
“It requires work that goes way beyond the normal budgeting informational process,” Auger said. “It’s a testimony to us trying to show the community that we’re very serious about being as transparent as we can be with our money and explain where every dollar is going.”
