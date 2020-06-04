Last week, Lt. Gov. Dan McKee recognized 53 Rhode Island high school seniors with the Leadership Award, which were announced during a virtual ceremony.

Recipients hailed from high schools all around the state, including Exeter-West Greenwich High School's Alyssa Zompa.

According to McKee, the recipients were nominated by their schools for leading positive change in the community and inspiring others to excel and achieve. Throughout the virtual ceremony last Thursday, students, teachers and families interacted with McKee live in the comment section on the Lt. Governor’s Facebook page .

"Rhode Island's young leaders continue to be a bright spot in our state's future, even during these difficult times,” McKee said. “Congratulations to the recipients of this year’s Lt. Governor’s Leadership Award. These students have spent hundreds of hours serving our community and leading by lifting others up. I encourage everyone who knows a member of the class of 2020 to find a way to make their final days as high school seniors a special occasion.”

2020 Lt. Governor’s Leadership Award Recipients:

Zayra Mendoza, 360 High School

Demitri Waite, Academy for Career Exploration

Sarah McDonald, Barrington Christian Academy

Kevin Zhu, Barrington High School

Gussy Acosta, Beacon Charter High School for the Arts

Thomas Benson Salois, Bishop Feehan High School

Brian Harrington, Bishop Hendricken High School

Elizabeth Sarai Garcia, Blackstone Academy Charter School

Blessing Oyedele, Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy

Mitchell Dailey, Burrillville High School

Rebekah Sullivan, Chariho Regional High School

David Montenegro, Classical High School

Julianna Sinotte, Coventry High School

Kaitlin Fitzgerald, Cranston Area Career and Technical Center

Genesis Aldana Pineda, Cranston High School East

Daniel Marella, Cranston High School West

Jack Murphy, Cumberland High School

Rondeece Watson, Dr. Jorge Alvarez High School

Lydia Oluwatosmisin Onamiye, E Cubed Academy

Cassidy Martins, East Providence Career & Technical Center

Megan Sara Amore, East Providence High School

Alyssa Zompa, Exeter-West Greenwich High School

Kwabena Acheampong, Highlander Charter School

Jasson Hernandez, Hope High School

Medeski Dow, Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts

Gianna DeFusco, Johnston Senior High School

China Duff, La Salle Academy

Emily Kennedy, Lincoln High School

Tyron Francis, Middletown High School

Emily Graham, Mount Saint Charles Academy

Sloan Simpson, Mt. Hope High School

Ryan Lonkart, Narragansett High School

Ryan F. Duarte, NEL/CPS Construction

Nicholas Barrow, North Providence High School

Ebony Price, Providence Career and Technical Academy

Cadet Lt. Colonel Monique Allen, Rogers High School and Newport Career and Technical Center

Lindsay Martin, Saint Raphael Academy

Ashley Izaguirre, School One

Isabella Palumbo, Scituate High School

Sayara Siwal, Shea High School

Caroline Parente, South Kingstown High School

Liliana Katarina Froehner, St. George's School

Willa Phillips, The Greene School

Crystal Ortiz, The Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center

Adam Kurtz, The Prout School

Sarah Downey, Tiverton High School

Jillian Caruso, Warwick Area Career and Technical Center

Paige Tomasso, West Warwick High School

Maya Champ, Westerly High School

Marcia Barbosa, William E. Tolman Senior High School

Nicholas Croce, William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School

Julia Nguyen, Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center

Elizabeth Ferrenti, Woonsocket High School

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.