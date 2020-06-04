Last week, Lt. Gov. Dan McKee recognized 53 Rhode Island high school seniors with the Leadership Award, which were announced during a virtual ceremony.
Recipients hailed from high schools all around the state, including Exeter-West Greenwich High School's Alyssa Zompa.
According to McKee, the recipients were nominated by their schools for leading positive change in the community and inspiring others to excel and achieve. Throughout the virtual ceremony last Thursday, students, teachers and families interacted with McKee live in the comment section on the Lt. Governor’s Facebook page .
"Rhode Island's young leaders continue to be a bright spot in our state's future, even during these difficult times,” McKee said. “Congratulations to the recipients of this year’s Lt. Governor’s Leadership Award. These students have spent hundreds of hours serving our community and leading by lifting others up. I encourage everyone who knows a member of the class of 2020 to find a way to make their final days as high school seniors a special occasion.”
2020 Lt. Governor’s Leadership Award Recipients:
Zayra Mendoza, 360 High School
Demitri Waite, Academy for Career Exploration
Sarah McDonald, Barrington Christian Academy
Kevin Zhu, Barrington High School
Gussy Acosta, Beacon Charter High School for the Arts
Thomas Benson Salois, Bishop Feehan High School
Brian Harrington, Bishop Hendricken High School
Elizabeth Sarai Garcia, Blackstone Academy Charter School
Blessing Oyedele, Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy
Mitchell Dailey, Burrillville High School
Rebekah Sullivan, Chariho Regional High School
David Montenegro, Classical High School
Julianna Sinotte, Coventry High School
Kaitlin Fitzgerald, Cranston Area Career and Technical Center
Genesis Aldana Pineda, Cranston High School East
Daniel Marella, Cranston High School West
Jack Murphy, Cumberland High School
Rondeece Watson, Dr. Jorge Alvarez High School
Lydia Oluwatosmisin Onamiye, E Cubed Academy
Cassidy Martins, East Providence Career & Technical Center
Megan Sara Amore, East Providence High School
Alyssa Zompa, Exeter-West Greenwich High School
Kwabena Acheampong, Highlander Charter School
Jasson Hernandez, Hope High School
Medeski Dow, Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts
Gianna DeFusco, Johnston Senior High School
China Duff, La Salle Academy
Emily Kennedy, Lincoln High School
Tyron Francis, Middletown High School
Emily Graham, Mount Saint Charles Academy
Sloan Simpson, Mt. Hope High School
Ryan Lonkart, Narragansett High School
Ryan F. Duarte, NEL/CPS Construction
Nicholas Barrow, North Providence High School
Ebony Price, Providence Career and Technical Academy
Cadet Lt. Colonel Monique Allen, Rogers High School and Newport Career and Technical Center
Lindsay Martin, Saint Raphael Academy
Ashley Izaguirre, School One
Isabella Palumbo, Scituate High School
Sayara Siwal, Shea High School
Caroline Parente, South Kingstown High School
Liliana Katarina Froehner, St. George's School
Willa Phillips, The Greene School
Crystal Ortiz, The Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center
Adam Kurtz, The Prout School
Sarah Downey, Tiverton High School
Jillian Caruso, Warwick Area Career and Technical Center
Paige Tomasso, West Warwick High School
Maya Champ, Westerly High School
Marcia Barbosa, William E. Tolman Senior High School
Nicholas Croce, William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School
Julia Nguyen, Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center
Elizabeth Ferrenti, Woonsocket High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.