Due to forecasted extreme cold, the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) announced the list of communities that will have warming centers open to anyone seeking temporary shelter.
A warming center is a temporary emergency shelter that operates when temperatures or a combination of extreme weather events become too dangerous, with its purpose being to prevent death or injury from potential natural disasters.
“The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) announces that due to forecasted extreme cold, the following communities will have warming centers open to the public for those who need to seek temporary shelter,” RIEMA’s website reads, going on to list each community and where their warming centers will be located.
According to its website, the mission of RIEMA is to “reduce the loss of life and property for the whole community while ensuring that as a state we work together to build, sustain, and improve our capability to prepare for, protect against, respond to, recover from, and mitigate all natural, human-caused, and technological hazards.”
North Kingstown Town Manager Ralph Mollis explained that, while they are rarely utilized, the purpose of the warming centers is to protect from potential hazards in the case of an emergency.
“The purpose of a warming center is to provide a place for residents who for whatever reason may be without heat on a dangerously cold day,” Mollis said. “It’s an emergency management service many communities provide to their residents.”
He added that, during emergencies, it’s important for residents to “know where to turn for assistance and direction.”
“During times of emergencies, whether it be a blizzard, hurricane, or dangerously cold period, it’s important for residents to know where to turn for assistance and direction,” he said. “In this case, it’s important for them to know where they can go for safety or warmth if necessary. We are currently updating our Emergency Operations Manual as well as our emergency communications efforts.”
The two warming centers highlighted for the town on RIEMA’s website include the North Kingstown Senior Center and Library, however Mollis said that the town has been “flexible” in locating where its warming centers are, depending on several factors.
“We’ve been flexible in locating where our warming centers are depending on the circumstance,” Mollis said. “We’ve used the public safety complex, municipal office building as well as the senior center and library. It has a lot to do with power outages, strength of generators and other factors that are evaluated before deciding and communicating.”
“The warming centers have been rarely utilized by residents,” he continued. “However, it is something we provide during each cold weather emergency.
North Kingstown warming shelters include the senior center, the library, public safety complex or municipal office building. The warming shelter in Exeter is located at the town hall.
For more information, visit http://www.riema.ri.gov/warmingcenters/index.php#northkingstown. If you do not see your community listed, contact your local municipalities for more information. If more assistance is needed, call 2-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.