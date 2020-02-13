Join local historian, Tim Cranston as he shares the stories and history of Davisville, one of North Kingstown’s liveliest villages in its heyday. Learn the stories of the families and industries that transformed this sleepy village into a bustling community with a busy train depot, numerous shops, its own school house and post office, by the late 1800s.
This event will take place on Thursday, February 27 beginning at 7:00 PM at the Davisville Free Library, located at 481 Davisville Road, North Kingstown. For directions or more information call 884-5524. This free event is sponsored by the Concerned Citizens of Davisville, a neighborhood group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.