This week, members of the members United States Congressional Delegation from Rhode Island announced $1.2 million in federal funding to local fire departments for advanced training and new equipment. The funding comes as part of an effort to help departments enhance response capabilities and improve protection services.
Several departments received funds in varying amounts, including North Kingstown, West Coventry, Lime Rock and Johnston Fire Departments.
The North Kingstown Fire Department, which received a nearly $80,000 grant, will use the funds for personal escape devices for firefighters and training to effectively operate the devices, while the Western Coventry Fire Department will use its $93,736 grant to fund new training for firefighters, as well as six mobile radios and a power stretcher/ambulance lift system.
For the full story, pick up this week's Standard Times.
