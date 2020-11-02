NORTH KINGSTOWN – Continuing a nearly four-decade tradition, the Lucier family are getting ready to carve up the massive pumpkins they’ve grown for the holiday season.
Ron and Shirley Lucier, who live on Dahlia Drive in North Kingstown, have been growing pumpkins for the past 35 years with their children and grandchildren. And ahead of Halloween, the family traditionally carves up the pumpkins, allowing neighbors and guests to walk by their house to get a look at their work.
This year, Ron and his granddaughter, Hallie, took the reins on the growing process themselves, producing the largest pumpkin the family has ever grown since they first started in the 1980s.
“We’ve been growing them since my dad and my uncles were kids,” Hallie said. “It’s crazy how big they actually get. One week they’re one size, and then the next week they’re two times that size.”
They grew three pumpkins this year: one weighing in at 117 pounds, another at 181 pounds, and the third, the biggest of them all, at 283 pounds.
Hallie, who is currently a freshman at North Kingstown High School, has been helping with the pumpkins for years, and this year was no different. She said that they usually begin growing them inside in May, before moving them outdoors.
“First of all, you have to get the seeds to grow the pumpkins,” she said. “You can either use seeds from past pumpkins that we’ve grown before or you can order seeds from larger pumpkins and hope you get the same results.”
“Usually, you have to plant them in [May] so you have enough time for the pumpkins to grow, and then you transfer them outside,” she added.
Ron said he was very pleased with the pumpkins — particularly the one weighing more than 280 pound, the largest the family has ever grown — adding that he has always wanted to break 200 pounds. Before this year, the biggest family they had grown was just shy of 190 pounds.
Shirley said she was “flabbergasted” at the size of this year’s pumpkin.
“I was flabbergasted when I saw that and how big it was,” she said. “It’s just so enjoyable to watch them grow.”
The pumpkins were so big this year that they required five grown adults to pick them up to be weighed.
Beginning next week, the family will also begin carving the pumpkins to be on display for onlookers. And while they don’t know what they’re going to carve into the pumpkins, each one is designated to a specific member of the family.
Hallie will have her choice to pick from out of the three, while her father and uncle will pick from the other two.
“She has the first pick,” Shirley said. “And then her father will come and get the second and her uncle will get the third.”
“We have three pumpkins, three people,” Ron added.
Because the pumpkins are so large, the carving process can take some time, even with the use of a reciprocating saw. However, Shirley said that was the “fun part of it.”
The pumpkins are also used to make plenty of food, like pumpkin bread, for the whole family to enjoy.
“I do use the meat inside for pumpkin bread,” Shirley said. “We usually make something simple to eat and they enjoy it.”
The Lucier family said they will begin carving on Oct. 25, readying the pumpkins before Halloween.
