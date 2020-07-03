PROVIDENCE–The Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns announced Governor Gina Raimondo has signed legislation ( H 8015 , S 2864 ), approved unanimously last week by the General Assembly, to provide communities with greater flexibility with their financial town meetings and referenda during the COVID-19 pandemic. Seventeen towns approve their annual budgets through a financial town meeting (FTM) or a financial referendum, requiring in-person voting by residents. The majority hold meetings and voting in May and June, but have been unable to meet in the traditional manner because of COVID-19 and social distancing requirements. Most communities have delayed their budget approval dates and have developed alternative approaches to conduct FTMs and referenda and pass their budgets.
“The League of Cities and Towns would like to thank the bill sponsors, House Majority Whip John Edwards and Senate Finance Committee Chair William Conley; House and Senate leadership; and all members of the General Assembly for moving quickly to consider and approve this urgently needed legislation,” said Brian Daniels, Executive Director of the League. “This legislation, developed in collaboration with the affected communities, provides several tools for local elected officials to adjust their budget processes in emergency conditions to avoid problems with local finances.”
The law reiterates local officials’ emergency authority to change the date of a FTM or referendum during a state of emergency. In recognition of the current crisis, the law also allows local officials to conduct a town meeting by electronic, virtual, or other means if convening an in-person town meeting would jeopardize the health or safety of participants. Some communities are pursuing innovative approaches to FTMs and referenda, including meetings on virtual platforms, mail ballots and “drive-in” meetings, none of which are contemplated in local charters.
Communities that must postpone their FTMs/referenda into the next fiscal year were granted the authority to enact an interim tax levy until the final levy is approved. Alternatively, the bill authorizes the town council to pass a budget without a FTM or referendum if logistical or technological barriers would make a FTM or referendum inadvisable.
Daniels added, “Just as the COVID-19 crisis has wreaked havoc on the state budget, we also expect substantial fiscal impacts on cities and towns through the loss of meals and beverage taxes, hotel taxes, local permitting and license fees and possibly lower property tax collection rates. Local officials have a daunting road ahead to balance their budgets, but this legislation addresses one immediate concern and will allow for fiscal stability in the near term as they finalize their budgets for the coming year.”
The seventeen Rhode Island communities that use a Financial Town Meeting or Financial Referendum to approve their local budget are:
Barrington
Charlestown
Coventry
Exeter
Foster
Gloucester
Hopkinton
Jamestown
Lincoln
Little Compton
New Shoreham
Richmond
Scituate
Smithfield
Tiverton
West Greenwich
West Warwick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.