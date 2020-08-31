NORTH KINGSTOWN – Last week, the North Kingstown Town Council appointed Kevin Maloney to the council, filling a seat that was left vacant after Stacey Elliott’s announcement in June that she would be stepping down from her position due to personal reasons.
In the event that a seat on the town council should become vacant, according to the North Kingstown charter, that vacancy is to be filled by the candidate who, in the most recent election, received the highest number of votes among the unsuccessful contenders, unless said candidate declines the appointment. The charter also states that the candidate has to be a “qualified elector,” in order to fill the vacant seat.
Town solicitor Matt Callaghan also explained in a memo to the council that, in the case of a vacancy, the appointment of the highest vote getter among the unsuccessful candidates was “mandatory, not discretionary,” though he later added that the charter required the council to vote on the appointment.
Maloney, who also previously sat on the town council, came in sixth place in the 2018 election, giving him the highest number of votes among the unsuccessful council candidates. He expressed interest in being appointed to the seat in an email to the council in July, however a special meeting had to be scheduled for the appointment.
During the special meeting last Monday, the council voted 3-to-1 to appoint Maloney to the council, with councilor Kerry McKay casting the sole dissenting vote. Maloney will finish the remainder of Elliott’s term. He is also a current candidate for the town council in the 2020 election.
Before a vote was taken, councilor Richard Welch expressed frustration with the process, questioning why the council needed a motion to appoint Maloney if the charter states that the highest vote getter among unsuccessful candidates gets the vacant seat. Welch said that Maloney should have automatically been placed on the council.
“I don’t know why it needs a motion,” Welch said. “The charter states it outright, I don’t know why it needs a motion.”
Welch was also critical during the council’s previous meeting, saying that a special meeting shouldn’t have had to be set up to appoint Maloney.
Callaghan explained that the charter mandates that the council appoint the sixth highest vote getter, which required an action to be taken and couldn’t be done automatically.
“It requires an appointment, so it has to be an action by the town council,” he said. “The charter requires action by the town council to appoint. That’s why it has to be done.”
McKay also questioned the process as dictated by the charter, asking what type of background checks are done before filling the vacancy.
“What happens if a council person or candidate commits a crime? A felony? A heinous act?” McKay asked. “And now all of a sudden, this ordinance is clear, we shall appoint the next highest vote getter. However, we haven’t reviewed the candidate’s qualifications since he ran.”
McKay said that, when Maloney was on the council, the two had “differences in opinions over the years,” adding that he was now “being told” he had to support Maloney’s appointment.
However, Callaghan explained that the charter not only states that the sixth highest vote getter had to express interest in filling the vacancy, it also requires that the candidate had to be a “qualified elector.”
“The charter requires two elements as to the appointment,” Callaghan said. “Number one is that the person who finished with the highest number of votes in the previous election who was not elected is interested, Mr. Maloney has expressed interest in that position. Number two is that the person must be a qualified elector to the town. He is.”
Callaghan added that, if Maloney had any type of conviction, he “would not be a qualified elector.”
Welch said McKay was “making an issue out of a non-issue.”
After discussion, the council voted to appoint Maloney to the council. He then repeated the oath after town clerk Jeannette Alyward.
“I solemnly swear that I will support the Constitutions of United States of America and the State of Rhode Island and will obey the laws of the United State and of the State of Rhode Island, that I will in all respects observe the provisions of the charter and ordinances of the Town of NK and will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of town council,” he said, before taking his seat at the table.
