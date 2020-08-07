NORTH KINGSTOWN – In July, North Kingstown announced that the issuance of FY2021 Motor Vehicle Tax Bills would be delayed.
"Due to issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the town is awaiting the passage of the state budget and final determination on the current motor vehicle tax phase-out program," the town stated on its website. "To avoid cost of issuing a supplemental bill, the Town of North Kingstown elected to delay the issuance of motor vehicle tax bills."
Once the state budget is passed and there is clarity on this matter, bills will be printed and mailed. As a result, the due date of motor vehicle taxes will be adjusted.
