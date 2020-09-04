Save the Bay recently announced that the International Coastal Cleanup was quickly arriving.
"The International Coastal Cleanup is the world's largest volunteer effort for our ocean. People all over the world remove trash from the shores and document what they find, and Save The Bay is proud to be the Rhode Island State Coordinator. While ICC will look different in 2020 because of COVID-19, we have lots of options for you to take action to keep Narragansett Bay and our oceans clean!
"This September-November, you can participate by joining a Save The Bay cleanup; by preventing marine debris at the source by signing up for a stormdrain marking; or by holding a cleanup on your own, or with your family, and recording litter data using the Clean Swell app," Save the Bay wrote in an announcement.
The first cleanup is set to take place on Sept. 13 at Oakland Beach in Warwick, with several more to follow.
To learn more about the International Coastal Cleanup, and how to participate, visit https://www.savebay.org/events/icc/.
