NORTH KINGSTOWN – After starting in the position as the new interim North Kingstown Water Director, Tim Cranston has been acquainting himself with day-to-day operations, while always thinking about future projects and plans.
Cranston, who had previously worked in the department as the water quality specialist for more than 17 years, was named the town’s interim water director after Susan Licardi left the position in July.
Now, with a proposed hike in water rates and an infrastructure replacement plan in the works, Cranston has hit the ground running.
For the full story, pick up this week's Standard Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.