This Saturday, Sojourn will be hosting its 9th annual polar plunge. The event, called the Insanity for Humanity Polar Plunge, seeks to raise money for International Network of Hearts (INH), a charity that focuses on helping fight sex trafficking in Mexico.
The last three years for Spring Break, Sojourn has also taken students down to INH to help serve and learn from them.
Sojourn is a collective of college students who pursue living in community, seeking justice, and exploring faith.
"We believe life is better together as we try to make sense of this world around us," the group's website reads.
The event will be begin at Cold Spring Community Center, before moving to the North Kingstown Town Beach for the official plunge. Registration will begin around 11:30 a.m., with the plunge kicking off at noon.
For more information, visit. www.sojourncollegiate.com.
