At its annual Legislative Day, the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank (RIIB) presented $7.8 million in savings to 26 municipalities and utilities. The bank also announced the next round of participants in the Municipal Resilience Program, which includes Bristol, Providence, Woonsocket, Little Compton, Warwick, and regional partnerships from Pawtucket/Central Falls and Newport/Middletown.
Altogether, RIIB announced $7.8 million in savings. Among the municipalities to receive savings was North Kingstown, which saved nearly $150,000 in drinking water bond savings.
