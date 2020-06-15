NORTH KINGSTOWN – More than 200 people came out on Sunday, June 7, to participate in a Black Lives Matter protest in North Kingstown, demonstrating against systemic racism and injustice. The demonstration, which took place along Ten Rod Road, was one of several protests that have been sweeping the nation, and the world, which were initially sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.
The protest began at 3 p.m., and when the time came, dozens and dozens of residents started streaming in, holding signs that read “Black Lives Matter,” “Defund the Police,” “Silence is Complicity,” “Justice Now,” and “Say Their Names,” among other phrases.
Kayla Robinson, the organizer of the protest, said it was “important to show everyone that black lives do matter.”
“Way too much has gone on over the years and they’re still fighting for their lives,” Kayla said. “All lives can’t matter until black lives do matter. I believe all lives matter, but there are certain people that do not think black people matter.”
Kayla—whose husband, Joshua Robinson, is black, as are their three children—said she hoped that the nationwide protests would result in “less black people getting killed for no reason” and putting an end to racial profiling.
“My husband has gotten pulled over just for being black,” she said. “I’ll tell you, it’s the tedious things they’ve pulled him over for.”
As the protest was officially underway, residents gathered on the lawn outside of Wendy’s, facing the road with their signs as cars drove by, with countless drivers honking to show their support.
Toni Brooks, a protester, held a sign reading “Say Their Names,” along with more than 40 individual names of black people killed by the police—such as Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Mya Hall and many more.
Brooks said she was participating in the protest because, first and foremost, she is a black person herself, though she added that the demonstration represented a chance for people to unite and help bring about much-needed systemic change.
“We need overall systemic changes,” she said. “In order to do that, we all need to band together and make that change. It’s very important to see everyone here, and to see that we are united as one, and not divided by color.”
She said she would like to see a “permanent change” come out of the protests.
“A permanent change, not just a temporary one,” she said. “We have been marching and doing this for 400 years and we’ve seen a lot of small changes, but nothing enough to say that this is something that’s going to be permanent.”
“So we need more changes,” she continued. “We need our government to change whatever it is that they’re doing, because honestly, as we can see, it isn’t working.”
Laura McIntosh, who held a sign that read “Say Their Names” and “Remember Their Faces,” also said the protest was an important moment to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, especially in a town like North Kingstown.
While there have been several protests in cities around the country, McIntosh said it was paramount for smaller communities to also come together and show support.
“I think it’s important because it’s showing solidarity in places other than cities, because sometimes in the cities, there may be more people of color, but at the same time people in smaller communities might not be able to go, especially in moments like these with a pandemic going around,” McIntosh said.
“I would like to see reform, if not complete transformations in our police systems,” she continued. “I think it’s really important to prioritize lives over what is in place now.”
Another protester, Mary Stern, said she was at the demonstration because “there have been so many injustices to black people throughout our history, and I think now is the time for change.”
“I would like for the police to take accountability when they make mistakes,” she said. “People make mistakes, but if they’re not held accountable, no change happens.”
“We have some amazing cops here in North Kingstown, and in Providence and the state,” she continued. “But there’s some bad apples and we need to have change so things that have happened around the country don’t happen here too.”
Sen. James Sheehan (Dist. 36-Narragansett, North Kingstown), along with his family, also attended the protest, holding a sign that read “Black Lives Matter.”
Sheehan said that he, along with the entire nation, had its “conscience shocked” by the “blatant murder” of Floyd, who was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin while being arrested for allegedly trying to pass a counterfeit bill.
“It’s really about a human rights issue and really begs the question for all of us: where do we stand?” Sheehan said. “As it relates to all Americans being created equal and being treated equally under the law, this was an instance where you needed to speak out.”
The state senator, who recently announced he wouldn’t be seeking reelection, said that he and his wife, Meredith, decided to bring their two children to the protest to “show them that you need to stand up for what you believe in in society.”
“Being silent is being complicit when this type of apparently systemic racial bias leads to the death of a man, [who was being arrested] on such a petty count of possibly passing a counterfeit $20 bill,” he said.
He also called the moment an “inflection point for our culture,” which calls for “some kind of permanent change or reform” to benefit people of color in the country. Sheehan went on to say that several reforms could be made to police departments, including banning chokeholds, convening a reform task force, increasing investigations into excessive force and civil rights violations and more.
Furthermore, he said reforms could be made to how police departments interact with communities of color, adding that the judicial system also had to be diversified.
Sheehan also pointed to changes that could be made to various programs and practices. These included increased funding for school and after-school programs, better access to vital health care services and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
At around 3:30 p.m., Paul Tonks, a Stop and Shop employee, coordinated a donation of water bottles from the grocery store, which is located in the same plaza as Wendy’s.
“It’s a great cause, and unfortunately I can’t be out here with you guys, I have to work,” Tonks said as he headed back to Stop and Shop. “So this is my contribution to the cause.”
About an hour into the protest, Kayla looked around and marveled at the crowd size, as passing cars continued to honk in support.
“Our family is overwhelmed. It’s nice to see North Kingstown people pull together like this, peacefully,” she said. “They think that black lives do matter.”
“You never know until the day comes how many will come,” she added. “And they’re still piling in.”
