NORTH KINGSTOWN – The North Kingstown School Department is busy preparing for updates to the high school library, including the installation of a new display area for distinguished alumni. After brief discussion during last week’s meeting, the school committee approved the appropriation of no more than $25,000 for the refurbishment of the library and installation of the display, opening the door for the department to get to work.
“We’re looking to do a major refurbishment over the next year or so to really turn it into a modern facility reflecting the needs of the high school,” superintendent Philip Auger explained to the school committee.
General refurbishments will include upgrades to the lighting and furniture, while also making better use of space for students and meetings.
However, the first phase of the refurbishment, Auger said, would be the installation of the distinguished alumni display. While the school has always paid tribute to former athletes, Auger said the library display would be a space for alumni who have achieved major, non-sports-related accomplishments, as well.
“This first phase, however, is to begin a program where we’re looking to honor distinguished alumni of North Kingstown High School. Right now, if you walk through the halls, there is a lot of honor being paid to athletes of North Kingstown High School,” he said. “We have a proud history in that area and it’s a great thing to do. But if you’re not an athlete, there isn’t a designated area to honor major accomplishments in life.”
One of the major reasons behind creating the distinguished alumni display was the recent passing of Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandal, a graduate of North Kingstown High School. Vandal passed away in 2018 at the age of 58 after battling pancreatic cancer.
Vandal had a long, distinguished military career, serving at every level of command, from Battery to Field Army. Before retiring in 2018, he last served as the Commander of Eighth United States Army, Republic of Korea during a transformational time on the peninsula.
“One of the things that spurred this on was the death of Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandal,” Auger said. “Thomas Vandal is a graduate of North Kingstown High School from the 1970s and he moved to the highest echelon of the US Army.”
The distinguished alumni area will include a display case and a special plaque dedicated to Vandal, as well as lighting and paneling set up around the case.
In the coming years, Auger said new inductees will also be given a prominent display in the distinguished alumni display area, with each being chosen through a nomination process.
“Going forward, every year, we’d have one or two new inductees into the distinguished alumni program,” he said. “There would be a procedure for nominating people.”
“Eventually we would have a library full of plaques that are honoring distinguished alumni of North Kingstown High School,” he added.
Auger also said that the initial $25,000 for refurbishments and the display area could “spearhead” a long term effort to start modifying the the entire high school library, as well as other school libraries in the district.
“This is just to get us started, eventually we would like to refurbish the entire library,” Auger said.
Further upgrades would include new flexible meeting spaces, high tech video-display features and more.
The superintendent said that he would be coming back to the school committee in the coming months with further funding requests.
“I’ll be coming to the school committee in the summer and the fall with more of a request in terms of a request for a long term vision,” he said. “It could kind of spearhead an effort to start modifying all of our libraries in the district.”
School committee member Robert Jones commented on the importance of upgrading libraries in the district in order to serve the “changing environment.”
“Upgrading our libraries across the board is something we need to put an emphasis on,” Jones said. “They need to be repurposed and reimagined for how we expect teaching and learning to be done in the changing environment that we have.”
And committee chair Gregory Blasbalg said that the $25,000 funding for refurbishments and the display area represented a small step toward the end goal.
“A library, in the traditional sense, in a school isn’t what it once was,” Blasbalg said. “Libraries need to evolve with the times and this is a baby step toward a refresh overall, but a good step in the right direction.”
The committee voted unanimously to approve the $25,000 for the refurbishments.
On Memorial Day, a ceremony will be held at the library for Vandal, commemorating his life and the new distinguished alumni display area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.