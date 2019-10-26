EXETER – Family members, volunteers and community members gathered last Wednesday for a celebration of a new duplex built by South County Habitat for Humanity. The event served as both a housewarming for the two families and a dedication to thank sponsors and the 600-plus volunteers who made the construction of the duplex home possible.
The two families who will soon be signing the mortgages for their new homes include Rabiaa and her son, who will live in one half of the duplex, and Jessica and her daughter, who will live in the other.
(Due to privacy concerns, the last names of each family were requested to be withheld.)
South County Habitat for Humanity, which was founded in 1990, is a nonprofit organization that has been dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide.
“Habitat for Humanity was founded on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all,” Habitat for Humanity’s website reads.
And last week, after an arduous journey, and an especially challenging start to the process, the soon-to-be-homeowners celebrated the completion of the new duplex, which is located in Exeter.
Generally speaking, after an applicant is selected to be a future homeowner–based on their level of need, willingness to partner with Habitat and ability to repay a mortgage through an affordable payment plan–the manual work begins.
The selected homebuyer, working alongside volunteers and other Habitat homeowners, then goes on to invest hundreds of hours of their own labor, called “sweat equity,” in addition to paying the mortgage and receiving financial education.
While all these criteria were met by both families for the Exeter duplex, they also faced an unusual obstacle at the beginning of the process.
When the project officially began back in September 2018, over $20,000 worth of construction tools were stolen almost immediately. However, with an outpouring of support from the community, the tools were quickly replaced and the project was back on track.
Finally, after construction was officially complete, the two families came together last week with volunteers and community members to celebrate the new duplex.
Rabiaa’s son began the night by playing the National Anthem on his violin, which was followed by an address from the master of ceremonies for the celebration and dedication, Alicia Johnson, who serves as the family services coordinator for Habitat for Humanity.
“The mission of South County Habitat for Humanity is to put God’s love into action,” Johnson said. “Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, community and hope. Including the two families we’re celebrating today, South County Habitat for Humanity has served 97 families since opening our doors in 1990.”
Johnson also said that both Jessica’s and Rabiaa’s families worked “extremely hard” in the program, completing more than 200 hours of sweat equity.
“Both of these families have worked extremely hard in our program. They both deserve the opportunity that comes with affordable housing,” she said. “We worked alongside our homeowners from the time they applied, through construction, and we’re thrilled to sell them these homes and hand over the keys.”
More than 30 companies and organizations also provided support throughout the process, including the MetLife Foundation, Knights of Columbus, Cox Communications, National Grid and several more.
Pastor Clay Berry, from Wakefield Baptist Church, also delivered the opening prayer and house blessing.
“This is a blessing of course, not just of the house but of the souls who will embody this house and live in this house and enjoy life in this house,” Berry said.
He then called Rabiaa and Jessica, along with each of their children, to the front of the room for a prayer.
Members of the Ninigret Quilters also presented the families with special quilts.
“It’s our feeling that the house is not a home unless there’s a quilt on every bed,” said Tina Craig, of the Ninigret Quilters.
Jessica and Rabiaa also spoke during the dedication, thanking the Habitat staff and volunteers, and every community member that helped in the process of building the duplex.
“I just want to thank all of the volunteers for helping us build this house, and for Habitat working with us. It’s been a little over two years and they’ve been great,” Jessica said. “Every little bump we hit, every little problem we had, they always worked with us. It’s really great to have a home now.”
She then recited a poem about the importance of volunteering.
“Dedicated hearts like yours aren’t easy to find, it takes a special person to be so generous and kind,” she read.
After her son played another song on his violin, Rabiaa echoed Jessica’s comments, thanking everyone involved that helped her and her son “have a home of our own.”
“What a truly amazing organization,” Rabiaa said. “My son and I are so happy to be one of the recipients. I want to say congratulations to my neighbor and her family.”
“Our home means a lot to us. It means stability, a peaceful existence, a good future for us and a good place to call home. To become a homeowner is a dream come true,” she added. “It’s a peace of mind, living an independent life.”
Executive director of South County Habitat for Humanity Colin Penny said that the purpose of the night was to celebrate “all of the hard work.”
“To come and see the final product is just so unbelievable,” Penny said. “So many people made that happen.”
He also thanked Habitat’s board of directors, volunteers, University of Rhode Island’s campus chapter, the more than 30 companies that provided support and, of course, the two families.
“Finally, I wanted to thank our two families. You are why we are here,” Penny said to Jessica and Rabiaa. “It is such a pleasure to be able to partner with both of you. That’s what it is, a partnership. It’s such a great feeling to have two partners that just embody everything that Habitat is all about.”
“On behalf of the over 650 volunteers who swung a hammer on these two houses alone, that put in over 11,000 hours of volunteer work, I want to congratulate [the two families] on all your hard work,” he added. “Hopefully in just a few short weeks we’ll be able to sit down and sign these mortgages and sell you these homes and hand over the keys.”
Furthermore, Penny discussed the necessity of investing in affordable housing in Rhode Island.
“I just want to talk a little bit about why we’re here and the need for affordable housing, particularly here in Rhode Island,” he said. “Affordable housing is needed now more than ever. It is becoming less and less affordable to live in our state.”
“We have towns that are looking to close down schools because we have so few families moving to the area,” he continued.
Rhode Island lacks behind all of its New England neighbors in just about every criteria for affordable housing, Penny said.
“Affordable housing is absolutely essential,” he said. “We need a place for people to settle to live.”
