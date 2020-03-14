EXETER–Green Development, LLC, a Rhode Island-based renewable energy developer, announced on Wednesday that it would be filing a $200 million lawsuit against the Town of Exeter, asserting a pattern of interference, lack of due diligence and failure to comply with access to public records requests.
The lawsuit comes after a tumultuous period in Exeter, which saw a solar ordinance written by Green Development–called the Green Ordinance–first enacted in 2018. However, the ordinance was eventually overturned the following year by a newly-elected town council, and a 60-day emergency moratorium was then put on the review of submissions for ground mounted solar installation. The purpose of the moratorium, according to the town, was to prevent the threat of excessive development from commercial, utility-scale installations.
Before the moratorium was enacted, Green Development had several pending applications for solar development in specific areas in Exeter.
In the lawsuit, Green alleges that Exeter’s solar moratorium was improperly implemented and that it has unfairly delayed the development of several Green projects. The lawsuit also asserts that certain elected officials–such as town council members–and planning and zoning members in Exeter may be “personally accountable for their actions as parties to the suit.”
The lawsuit highlights actions taken by Exeter Town Planner Ashley Hahn-Sweet, which Green Development claims interfered with other Green projects in North Smithfield.
“In May 2018, Green obtained approval from the Town of North Smithfield for the creation of a solar overlay district and Green thereupon embarked on the process of obtaining the necessary permits to construct a solar facility in that solar overlay district,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit then goes on to allege that Hahn-Sweet “conferred with members of the North Smithfield Town Council and the North Smithfield Planning Board in an effort to stop Green’s permitting efforts.”
Green alleges that Hahn-Sweet provided North Smithfield officials with a copy of the Exeter’s emergency moratorium, after which North Smithfield town officials introduced a moratorium ordinance of their own, which was a “verbatim copy of the Exeter moratorium.”
“[I]ndeed, at the September 16, 2019 meeting of the North Smithfield Town Council, a member of the North Smithfield Planning Commission and a member of the North Smithfield Town Council admitted publicly that they had conferred with Ms. Sweet and further stated that the Exeter Moratorium had withstood judicial scrutiny, a falsehood based, on information and belief, on guidance from Ms. Sweet,” the lawsuit further alleges.
Due to the pending litigation, and because she had not yet seen the lawsuit, Hahn-Sweet declined to comment.
The lawsuit also pointed to what Green Development called a “schizophrenic treatment” of the company, which saw the Green Ordinance first passed, then overturned, before the moratorium was put in place. A new solar ordinance, called Solar #9, was also enacted last year by the town council.
The company also alleges that Exeter treated Green Development less favorably than other solar applicants.
“Each elected official and town officer in the Town of Exeter will be served notifying them that they are parties to the lawsuit,” Green Development said.
“The Town’s nearly schizophrenic treatment of Green – first passing the Green Ordinance, then purporting to repeal it, then purporting to rescind the repeal, then imposing a moratorium, and then passing Solar Ordinance 9, a measure that treats the town more favorably than Green in respect to its applications for approval – evidences a confusion borne of hysteria and political infighting,” the lawsuit states.
Bill Fischer, a spokesperson for Green Development, said that the “actions of certain officials in the Town of Exeter have left us with no other options” than to file the lawsuit.
“To be clear, this is not our experience in most of the cities and towns in Rhode Island where Green has developed renewable energy projects,” Fischer said. “The actions of a handful of individuals have created an enormous amount of liability for the residents of Exeter.”
The full list of Exeter elected officials and staff named in Green’s lawsuit include:
Town council members Cal Ellis, Frank DiGregorio, Mike Conn, Manny Andrews and Dan Patterson and treasurer Maria Lawlor, along with Hahn-Sweet.
In 2019, Green also filed a challenge with the Rhode Island Superior Court regarding Exeter’s implementation of the emergency moratorium, alleging that the moratorium negatively impacted the status of three of its applications for solar development that were under review by the planning department.
The superior court judge, however, ruled against Green Development’s challenge, stating that the town’s moratorium fit “nicely within the parameters of state law, which sets strict deadlines for the processing of master plan developments by local planning offices,” adding that Green Development’s applications had not been certified as complete before the moratorium was enacted.
“A town has a legitimate interest in preventing overdevelopment and ensuring compliance with the comprehensive plan as it relates to the general welfare of its residents,” the judge stated last March. “The town did not enact the moratorium ordinance for the direct purpose of preventing [Green Development’s] project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.