A Rhode Island renewable energy developer, Green Development, announced its intention to bring a $200 million lawsuit against the Town of Exeter, while also holding all elected officials, planning members and zoning officials personally accountable for their actions as party to the suit.
The lawsuit comes after a tumultuous period in Exeter, which saw a solar ordinance written by Green Development first enacted in 2018, and then eventually overturned the following year by a newly elected town council. A moratorium was then put on the review of submissions for ground mounted solar installation, including applications submitted by Green Development.
Before the ordinance was overturned and the moratorium enacted, Green Development had been planning scale solar development in specific areas in Exeter.
Green Development is claiming that the town council "did not possess authority to enact the moratorium as an 'emergency ordinance.'"
"The town council's conduct and actions are prejudicial and go beyond the appearance of impropriety," a letter to the town from Green Development reads. "The council's actions give rise to causes of actions which can proceed and can be prosecuted in court for breach of substantive and procedural process rights as well as violations of equal protection."
The letter goes on to say that the "deprivation, denials and interference evidence a well-conceived and pernicious pattern, practice, design and policy on the part of the town directed specifically toward" Green Development.
"All told, the [Green Development's] damages from the aforesaid acts and omissions total in the aggregate approximately $200 million," the letter states.
Bill Fischer, a spokesperson for Green Development, called the process "long and tortured," adding that millions of dollars had already been expended in Coventry and Exeter.
“There has been a long and tortured path to get to this point and unfortunately we have no other recourse, but to file this action. The actions of various town officials, who have acted outside of their purviews and contrary to town ordinances and due process in many instances has unfairly deprived and interfered with Green’s ability to operate and develop renewable projects. Green has expended millions of dollars in Coventry and Exeter and the actions of certain individuals have unnecessarily brought projects to a standstill," Fischer said.
“Every municipal elected official in Rhode Island should look at Exeter and Coventry as a case study in how not to approach the citing and development of renewable energy projects and we intend to prove this in a court of law," he added. "Unfortunately, what has ruled the day in both of these towns is obstructionism motivated by nimbyism."
Green Development is also filing an $85 million lawsuit against Coventry for similar alleged damages.
