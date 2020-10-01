PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is reminding Rhode Islanders that they have until Sunday, October 4, to register to vote or update their voter information for the November 3 general election. Rhode Islanders can check their voter registration status by using the Department of State’s Voter Information Center. Eligible residents can register to vote in three ways:
- Go online to vote.ri.gov
- Download a voter registration form and submit it to your local board of canvassers by October 4
- Drop off a voter registration form at one of the locations listed for your community at the bottom of this release
“As Secretary of State, I am committed to engaging and empowering all Rhode Islanders to play an active role in our state’s future,” said Secretary Gorbea. “Every day, our elected leaders make decisions that have a direct impact on our lives - both immediate and long-term. The first step to making sure your voice is heard is registering to vote.”
Rhode Islanders have several safe and secure voting options during the COVID-19 pandemic. Voters can choose to either vote early in-person at their city or town hall, vote at a polling place on Election Day, or cast a mail ballot from home. New this year, voters can track the status of their mail ballot application and mail ballot at vote.ri.gov.
Under Rhode Island law, voters must apply for a mail ballot in each election where they wish to vote from home. This means if you voted by mail in the June 2 or September 8 primaries, you still need to fill out a mail ballot application if you wish to vote from home in the November 3 general election. Mail ballots will be sent to Rhode Island voters who requested them beginning on October 5.
Also new this year, voters can call 2-1-1 with any election questions. This free service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week in over 200 languages thanks to a partnership between Secretary Gorbea’s office and United Way of Rhode Island.
