PROVIDENCE – This month, Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea made a series of announcements concerning the state’s upcoming Primary and General Elections, including a partnership with an organization that works with drag performers to “promote participation in democracy.”
The Primary Election is scheduled to take place on Sept. 8, while the General Election will follow soon after, on Nov. 3. The elections will decide the results of local, statewide and national races.
Last Thursday, Gorbea announced a partnership with Drag Out the Vote — a nonprofit organization — to “engage and empower” Rhode Island voters.
Drag Out the Vote is a nonpartisan group that works with drag performers to promote participation in democracy. The organization advocates for increased voter access and engagement with focus on issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community.
The partnership between Gorbea’s office and Drag Out the Vote will include public awareness campaigns conducted through traditional and social media, and will provide Rhode Islanders with “vital information on how to register to vote, ways to cast a ballot and important election deadlines.”
“Government should work for everyone, and the best way to hold your elected officials accountable is by exercising your constitutional right to vote,” Gorbea said.
Gorbea went on to thank Drag Out the Vote, as well as its founder, Jackie Huba, for engaging and empowering voters. She also said the partnership would make Rhode Islanders aware that there were safe options for voting in the upcoming elections.
“While the pandemic may not allow you to ‘sashay your way to the polls,’ as Jackie says, there are still safe and secure ways to cast your ballot in Rhode Island this year — like voting from home and voting early in-person,” Gorbea said.
Huba said that “one-in-five LGBTQ+ people are not registered to vote,” while overall youth turnout has also continued to be a challenge.
“The power of Secretaries of State, like Secretary Nellie Gorbea, has the potential to change the future of our country by increasing ballot access and safely executing our elections for all Americans,” Huba said. “We are proud that she is partnering with us in using the art and activism of drag to educate and register voters.”
Gorbea said that the state’s first Drag Out the Vote Ambassador, Anthony DeRose, also known by her drag alter ego Jacqueline DiMera, made the partnership possible.
“I am so excited and proud to be working with Drag Out the Vote to use my love of politics and drag to make a difference,” DeRose said. “Secretary Gorbea and I are determined to ensure that the voices of all Rhode Islanders, especially those in the LBGTQ+ community, are heard at the ballot box.”
Gorbea also announced last week that the United States Court of Appeals upheld the removal of Rhode Island’s “burdensome requirement” to vote by mail.
“Today is another victory for voting rights and the safety of Rhode Islanders,” Gorbea said last Friday. “I thank the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit for upholding the removal of Rhode Island’s burdensome requirement that voters obtain two witnesses or a notary to vote by mail during the pandemic, and for delivering this decision in a timely manner.”
She said that “no one should have to choose between their health and their constitutional right to vote.”
“I will always fight to ensure all Rhode Islanders can vote safely and securely,” she said.
And while the deadline to register to vote in the primary election has passed (Aug. 9), Gorbea also urged Rhode Islanders last week to learn about their options for voting “safely and securely.”
“Rhode Islanders have several options for voting safely and securely during the COVID-19 pandemic, but being registered is the first step,” Gorbea said.
To learn more about your options for voting safely and securely in Rhode Island, and about mail-in voting procedures, visit vote.ri.gov.
