SAUNDERSTOWN – The Gilbert Stuart Birthplace and Museum is preparing for two separate events that will take place next month, and on the same weekend, including a fundraiser and a lecture by a Pulitzer Prize winning historian.
The fundraiser will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., rain or shine. Tickets are $50 per person, and will be made available until July 28.
The talk, by historian Gordon Wood, will take place two days later, on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 2:30 p.m. Because of limited seating available for the event, guests must have a confirmed reservation to attend. Reservations will be accepted by phone or online beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, Reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis to members and non-members alike. The cost of the lecture is $10 for non-members, and free for members to attend.
To purchase tickets for either event, call 401-294-3001, visit www.gilbertstuartmuseum.org or email info@gilbertstuartmuseum.org.
