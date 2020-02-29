NORTH KINGSTOWN – Since closing in 2005, the Town of North Kingstown has discussed the future use for the Wickford Elementary School building. And on Monday, with a set of new proposals for the purchase and redevelopment of the property, the town council continued those discussions.
The future use of the building, which was built in 1907, has long been the focus of town councils, committee members, staff and residents. While several previous proposals have been reviewed for the purchase and future use of the building, all failed to reach completion for one reason or another.
Now, the current town council has once again taken up the issue, reviewing three new proposals for the purchase and redevelopment of the building–all of which would see Wickford El transformed into condominiums or apartments.
The proposals were submitted in response to a request for proposals (RFP), the town made public last year.
“The town’s primary objective outlined in the RFP is the planned and timely development of the former [Wickford El] property in a way that maximizes financial benefit to the town, will serve as an economic anchor to Wickford Village and takes into consideration the character of the property and the integrity and compatibility with the area,” a memo from the municipal review team to the town council stated.
The municipal review team consisted of planning director Nicole LaFontaine, town manager Ralph Mollis, finance director James Lathrop and solicitor Matthew Callaghan, as well as the town’s long range planner and facilities project manager. The team reviewed and evaluated the proposals for the town’s consideration.
During Monday’s town council meeting, LaFontaine presented the council and public with the municipal team’s findings and recommendations.
Proposals received by the town included those from developers Fernandes Construction, Hathaway Holdings LLC and Unisource. The town also received a joint submission from Moran Properties and M&S Development, however the developers pulled their proposal from consideration.
“In reviewing these submissions, based upon the selection criteria, the review team met and discussed all four proposals in detail and made a determination to invite all four respondents to participate in an interview,” the municipal review team said. “During the interview, each group was allotted time to present their proposals and give the review team a better sense of who they are and what they do. They were also asked a series of questions in order to gain a better understanding of their individual approaches to the Wickford Elementary School project.”
Because of the building’s close proximity to Academy Cove, LaFontaine said that the Coastal Resources Management Committee has jurisdiction on certain portions of the property and would be involved in the development process.
The submissions varied in their purchase prices, as well as in their future plans for the building.
Upon reviewing each proposal and interviewing respondents, the review team recommended that the town accept Hathaway Holdings’ submission, though it added that all respondents to the RFP were capable of redeveloping the school.
Hathaway, who offered a $351,000 purchase price for the Wickford El building and property, said it would redevelop the building into condominiums. The redeveloped building would include 34 condominiums, all of which would be available for purchase and not for rent. Condominiums would be priced between $395,000 to $490,000.
Though the redevelopment would not see an expansion of the building’s footprint, it would include a two-story addition.
Hathaway also estimated that the expected time frame for the redevelopment would take around 19 months.
“The proposed addition has a good design that will be nicely scaled and incorporated into the existing structure,” the review team’s memo stated. “The addition will be inset to lessen the visual impact from the road and be lower in profile than the original portion of the building.”
The team also highlighted the ownership approach for the condominiums, which would allow each individual unit to be taxed.
While the review team questioned the proposed placement of the parking lot at the front of the building, the members unanimously agreed that the Hathaway’s submission was the best to “redevelop the former Wickford Elementary School property in a manner that will be a good neighbor to the surrounding area, will bring vibrancy to the village and meet the town’s goals stipulated in the RFP.”
“Their proposal has an attractive design that will integrate nicely with the existing school building while maintaining its historic integrity,” the review team wrote. “Their project will promote economic vibrancy by bringing more patrons and vitality to the village and fill the need for condominium residential living not widely available in the Wickford area.”
“Being ownership versus rental in nature, the 34 condominium units have good future tax generation potential,” the team added. “This provides another overall net benefit to the town from the project.”
Fernandes Construction, on the other hand, offered a $50,000 purchase price and proposed that the building be converted into an apartment building. Each apartment would be on a rental basis and would include 18 to 20 individual units. The proposal would also utilize the building as it currently stands, without adding any additional square footage.
During Monday’s meeting, LaFontaine said that Fernandes’ proposal was the most simple, straightforward approach, avoiding most of the regulatory hurdles that the other proposals would face, such as a dimensional variance or development plan review.
“Fernandes wanted a very simple project, sort of a get in-get out,” LaFontaine said. “He was willing to do the project and didn’t want to deal with any of the hassles that would have to do with the regulatory framework that surrounds some of the other projects that have been submitted.”
And according to the review team, Fernandes is a firm that “specializes in this type of rehabilitation of former schoolhouses.”
“Fernandes Construction is a firm that will get the job done,” the team wrote. “They are focused on the renovation of the former school building for residential, apartment use with less focus on the area surrounding the building beyond improving the curb appeal.”
However, the municipal team questioned whether the company fully understood the town’s sewer assessment, the anticipated public process or any zoning-related issues that may need to be addressed with this redevelopment.
“They may not be as familiar with the regulatory process as might be necessary for this project,” the memo stated.
The municipal team said it was also uncertain as to whether the rental product typical of Fernandes’ other renovations would be suited for Wickford, though the team added that the developer was open to discussing the possibility of only purchasing a portion of the land around the school in order to leave more land in town ownership.
Finally, Unisource’s proposal included a $100,000 purchase price and would also see the building turned into an apartment building, with the potential for additional penthouse units. Unisource’s proposal stated that there would be 29 apartment units available for rent, adding that the expected timeframe for redevelopment would take roughly two years.
On average, rental prices would run around $1,500 a month, and would bring in $100,000 in annual tax revenue.
The review team called Unisource’s proposal “the most creative approach to the redevelopment of the school property.”
Unisource manages over 1 million square feet of property, giving them a “good experience in adaptive reuse and historic preservation,” although much of it is in more urban settings, the municipal team wrote.
“Unisource has a good understanding of Wickford Village,” the municipal team added. “They familiarized themselves with local needs by visiting the village and discussing local issues with business owners. Being all residential in nature, their proposal would not detract from activity in the village. The residents of their development would be patrons of the village businesses.”
Unisource also proposed that solar panels be added to the roof of the building, though the company indicated that the panels would not be visible.
“The solar component provides energy efficiency and a cost savings to the tenants and also offers a renewable energy tax credit for the developer,” the municipal team said.
Another unique characteristic of the Unisource proposal was their interest in hosting community events in the western portion of the site and “their desire to bring vibrancy to the community,” the municipal team said.
“They would like to reactivate the site, not just give it a facelift,” the team added.
While the municipal team recommended Hathaway’s proposal, it said that all of the developers were “well capable of redeveloping Wickford Elementary School,” with each offering their own benefits.
Fernandes, for instance, would get the work done fastest, while Unisource’s proposal includes community events and solar opportunities.
“If the Town Council wishes to complete the project in a relatively quick time frame, without many changes to the property, and the potential to negotiate more land in town ownership, the ‘right fit’ could be Fernandes Construction,” the municipal team said. “If the Town Council believes alternative energy sources or wishes to partner with the prospective developer on community-focused functions, the ‘right fit’ could be Unisource.”
But the team unanimously agreed that Hathaway was “the best team to redevelop the former Wickford Elementary School property in a manner that will be a good neighbor to the surrounding area, will bring vibrancy to the village and meet the town’s goals stipulated in the RFP.”
Hathaway also said it would look into the potential of adding a solar component to the proposed two-story addition, if compatible with the overall building design.
The municipal team, however, did request one stipulation to the Hathaway proposal: that “an alternative location of the parking area be considered, perhaps along the western side of the school building instead of in front of the building along Phillips Street.”
Nevertheless, the municipal team pointed out that the ultimate decision would come down to the town council.
Following the presentation of the municipal team’s memo, the town council discussed how it should move forward with the proposals.
The council agreed that at its meeting on March 30, all developers would be invited to discuss their proposals. The meeting would also allow residents to provide their thoughts on the proposals, as well.
“We’re going to try to have all developers in on March 30, get public input on March 30, and try to move this along thoroughly but expeditiously,” council president Greg Mancini said. “This is a priority of the council, the building’s been vacant too long.”
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, one resident said that they hoped the town had learned the lessons from its previous attempts at finding the right proposal and developer for the Wickford El building–all of which were unsuccessful.
“We want to make sure that if we do this, we do it right,” Mancini said. “Somebody mentioned ‘lessons learned.’ I think the staff, with their presentation, has demonstrated that we learned a lot of lessons.”
“We have a number of viable proposals and we want to make sure that the right one, at the right size, at the right time for us, comes to fruition,” he added.
Councilor Richard Welch and Callaghan also suggested that the town council hold a special meeting, specifically devoted to discussion of the proposals, which would include input from the council, staff, developers and residents.
All of the proposals are also open to negotiation and are not set in stone.
The town council will continue discussions on March 30.
